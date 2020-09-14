Yogurt Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2026 | Top Players – Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC

To carry out competitive analysis, Yogurt Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Yogurt Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global Yogurt Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 78.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 114.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness among people about health benefits associated with yogurt.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé, Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd., Parmalat S.P.A., SODIAAL, Yakult and Yoplait USA INC.

Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk. It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, dessert, snacks, protein-rich sports drink, meal replacement and other forms. It provides benefits like healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, protection against colorectal cancer and improved immune system.The market is growing because of growing awareness about health benefit of yogurt.

The Yogurt is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Type (Flavored, Non Flavored), Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Others), Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat, Fat Free), Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, Others), Distribution Channel(Direct Selling/Wholesale, Retail Sales)

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness amongst people about health benefits of the yogurt is one of the driver for market growth.

Growth of retail market in various regions is driving the market towards growth.

Market Restraint:

Usage of artificial additives & ingredients in the yogurt is restraining the market growth

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yogurt are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

By Type Flavored Non Flavored

By Form Conventional Yogurt Greek Yogurt Set Yogurt Frozen Yogurt Yogurt Drinks Others

By Fat Content Regular Low Fat Fat Free

By Packaging Plastic Bottles Tetra Packs Others

By Distribution Channel Direct Selling/Wholesale Retail Sales



In Setember, 2018, Brownes Dairy in Australia has expanded its product line with a product that is sold in a top down squeezable bottle to take advantage that arise from packaging. The new packaging will increase its utility.

In September 2018, Arla Foods launched a new product ‘Arla Bio Nur strawberry yogurt’ .The yogurt consist of 75% organic yogurt and 25% organic fruit preparation. This product will help the company is acquiring greater market share and increase its product line.

Table of Contents

1 Yogurt Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Yogurt Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Yogurt Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Yogurt Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Yogurt Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Yogurt Market Size by Regions

5 North America Yogurt Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Yogurt Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Revenue by Countries

8 South America Yogurt Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Yogurt by Countries

10 Global Yogurt Market Segment by Type

11 Global Yogurt Market Segment by Application

12 Global Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

