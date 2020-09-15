Wound Care Biologics Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology And Industry Trends Till 2025

Global Wound Care Biologics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Wound Care Biologics Market

On the basis of product type the global wound care biologics market is segmented into synthetic skin grafts segment, growth factors segment, allografts segment, xenografts segment. In 2018, synthetic skin grafts segment are expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with highest market shares. However, allografts segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Growth factors segment is further sub segmented into platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) segment, platelet rich plasma (PRP) segment, epidermal growth factor (EGF) segment and basic fibroblast growth factor (BFGF) segment, granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) segment, talactoferrin alfa, thrombin peptide (TP508) segment, keratinocyte growth factor (KGF) segment.

On the basis of wound type the global wound care biologics market is categorized into wounds, and ulcers, burns. In 2018, wounds segment is expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest market shares. However, ulcers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user global wound care biologics market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centres and ambulatory centres, clinics, community healthcare centers. In 2018, hospitals are expected to dominate the global wound care biologics market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Global, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Wound Care Biologics Market

Factors such as increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases, aging population, innovation in wound care biologics are fuel the growth of wound care biologics market.

Key Points: Global Wound Care Biologics Market

In 2017, the global wound care biologics market is dominated by MiMedx followed by Organogenesis Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra Life Sciences and others.

The synthetic skin grafts segment is dominating the global wound care biologics market.

Allografts segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

