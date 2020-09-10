Wine Market 2020-2026 Trends Analysis & Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Key Players – Oalty, Blue Diamond Growers, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Sunopta

Global Wine Market, By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others), Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Dairy Alternatives are defined as that the products which are made from plant-based include almond, pea, soy, cashew, and others. These products have a number of advantages including lactose-free, gluten-free, sugarfree, GMO-free, cholesterol free. These plant-based products reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetics and other numbers of health advantages. Almond milk has a number of advantage such as nutritious, low in calories, maintain the blood sugar, dairy free, provide strengthen bone, enrich with vitamin D. Cashew milk is useful in boosting the tryptophan hormone which increases serotonin production in the brain.

Soy milk also has various advantages such as a good source of protein which is the supply of calcium in the body, lactose-free, natural product. Coconut milk is another type of dairy alternatives which have numerous advantages such as highly nutritious, rich in fiber and a good source of vitamin C,E,B1,B3,B5,B6 and another essential mineral include iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus. Rice milk is also the widely used type of dairy alternatives which have a number of advantages include a good source of protein, calcium, vitamin, minerals without the saturated fat and calories. Oat milk is also the type of dairy alternatives which have different advantages include gluten free, the great source of vitamin, minerals, and antioxidants. Global Dairy Alternative Market is expected to reach USD 28,336.61 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Dairy Alternative Market

Global dairy alternatives market is segmented into seven notable segments which are product type, type, formulation, application, nutritive, distribution channel, brands.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk, oat milk, cashew milk and others. In 2019, the almond milk growing at the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018-2025.

In August, Kite Hill(U.S.) launched squeezable vegan yogurt tubes dairy free brand at whole food market in the country.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic, in 2018, organic is expected to reach USD 11,043.04 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In May Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.) launched almond breeze in brazil market. By this product launched company explored business in the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dairy Alternative Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are The Whitewave Foods Company, Kite Hill, Oalty, Blue Diamond Growers, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Sunopta, Pureharvest, Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Inc., Sanitarium, Hain Celestial And Others Product Launch:

In August, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) launched high calcium plant milk in Australia. On international World Plant Milk Day company launched this product and shared health benefits of plant milk.

In November, VALSOIA S.P.A (Italy) launched two almond gelato formats. It is 100% dairy free product. This product name was Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 4 ministicks and Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 8 Sandwich.

In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched travel friendly kids pack. It is available in chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original flavor.

In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched pea based vegan milk. It is made from non GMO pea protein and allergen free.

