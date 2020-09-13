wildfires-in-the-american-west:-“we're-trying-to-stay-positive”

Residents of the west coast of the United States – ravaged by fires that have already burned more than two million hectares – are going through a difficult period to say the least. Poor air quality forces thousands of them to remain cloistered in their homes, forced to watch this disturbing spectacle helplessly.

Published on 13 September 2020 at 0am 20

Henri Ouellette-Vézina

The Press

“Since arriving in San Francisco, this is already the second time that we have been bothered by smoke. We are looking to see if we could go and live elsewhere. It’s particularly complicated at the moment, for my family and I, ”says Céline Jourdan, who moved to California in 2017.

The native Frenchwoman is categorical: living conditions are simply “awful” now. “Honestly, it’s not a life. Wednesday, we had a whole night’s day. The sky was orange, there was smoke in the air. It was really, really strange, ”she recounts.

For local authorities and many experts, the scale of these forest fires, which extend from Canada to Mexico, is linked to climate change, which exacerbates chronic drought and causes extreme weather conditions. Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate, denounced Saturday “an existential threat”. President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to see the extent of the damage.

With the pandemic and the upheavals it causes, everyday life is indeed becoming less and less easy, says M me Jourdan. “This is a really shitty year,” she says. Her two children, aged 7 and 8, are dealing with the situation very badly, especially since schools have been closed as a preventive measure. “They are starting to go crazy,” illustrates the resident of San Francisco.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CÉLINE JOURDAN Céline Jourdan surrounded by her spouse and their two children, aged 7 and 8

“We try to stay positive”

In Portland, Oregon, Bill Zingraf has also been confined to his home for several days. “These fires really disrupt all aspects of our lives. We’re all inside, watching the news on TV, ”he explains. If not in “immediate danger” – the fires are around 20 kilometers from home – the photographer is very worried about his compatriots in the disaster area.

Over there, it’s a whole different story. People must be evacuated from town to town. I can’t even imagine how terrifying it must be for them. Bill Zingraf, Oregon resident

The threatened areas do indeed concern 500 000 inhabitants in the state of Oregon; more than 40 000 people have already been evacuated. Mr. Zingraf is trying to remain realistic in order to get through this crisis. “We try to stay positive, hold our heads up high and tell ourselves that it will be okay. We just have to be patient and hope for the best. Between neighbors, we support each other, we try to help each other as much as possible, and to do the maximum, “he explains.

Christophe Goudy, for his part, lives in Redwood City, in the heart of Silicon Valley, where he runs a deli. In his eyes, the psychological impact of these fires is devastating. “It’s unlivable and oppressive as a climate. People are tense and aggressive, ”he says. Around him, families left for the south, so dense was the smoke. “We are very close to the disaster area,” he adds.

The year 2017 is really bad for us. We joke that all we need is one earthquake, and we would have been around. Christophe Goudy, resident of Redwood City

Saturday evening, for the first time since the start of summer, his two daughters from 11 and 15 years were able to play with the neighbors. “With COVID – 19, that We’ve been on top of each other for six months. Let’s say that morale is low, ”illustrates Mr. Goudy.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHRISTOPHE GOUDY Christophe Goudy lives in Redwood City, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Vancouver also concerned

In a special bulletin released on Saturday, Environment Canada expressed concern about the health risks of vulnerable people in metropolitan Vancouver, where smoke from fires in the United States “is expected to have an impact on quality air during the weekend ”.

“A vast mass of smoke will pass through the region,” warns the federal body, adding that “some people who are socially marginalized may also be at higher risk”.

Environment Canada adds that “people suffering from chronic diseases or severe infections such as COVID – 15 should reduce or postpone their physical activities until the advisory is lifted ”. This recommendation also applies to asthmatics, diabetics or pregnant women.

At least 15 victims were identified this week in the three affected West Coast states. “We are bracing for a significant death toll, based on what we know about the number of buildings destroyed,” said Andrew Phelps, director of emergency management services for Oregon.

– With Agence France-Presse