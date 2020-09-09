Wheat Germ Oil Market Global Production, Demand and Revenue 2020 to 2026

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

The global Wheat Germ Oil market is valued at 144.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 236.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Wheat germ oil is extracted from the germ of the wheat kernel, which makes up only 2.5% by weight of the kernel Wheat germ oil is particularly high in octacosanol- a 28-carbon long-chain saturated primary alcohol found in a number of different vegetable waxes. Octacosanol has been studied as an exercise- and physical performance-enhancing agent. Very long chain fatty alcohols obtained from plant waxes and beeswax has been reported to lower plasma cholesterol in humans. Wheat germ oil is also very high in vitamin E (255 mg/100g), and has the highest content of vitamin E of any food that has not undergone prior preparation or vitamin fortification. As cooking oil, wheat germ oil is strongly flavored, expensive and easily perishable.

In the world wide, EU and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world.

Top Leading Companies of Global Wheat Germ Oil Market are Grupo Plimon, Viobin, Agroselprom, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, CONNOILS, ARISTA, Henan Kun Hua Technology, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oils, Henan Yuanquan, Navchetna Kendra, Pokonobe, Herbal Biosolutions, Zonghoo, Anyang Jingsen and others.

Cold pressing Method

Extraction Method

Others

Food Industry

Nutritional Supplements Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Wheat Germ Oil market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Wheat Germ Oil Market Overview

– Global Wheat Germ Oil Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategies

– Global Wheat Germ Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)

– Global Wheat Germ Oil Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)

– Global Wheat Germ Oil Market Regional Highlights

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Market Decisions for the present scenario

– Global Wheat Germ Oil Market Forecast (2020-2026)

– Case Studies

– Research Findings and Conclusion

