washington-sanctions-russian-“agent”-who-wanted-to-“discredit”-biden

(Washington) The United States on Thursday sanctioned a Ukrainian considered to be an “agent of Russia” for having tried to “discredit” Joe Biden, and whose arrangements supposedly incriminate the Democratic presidential candidate of November 3 had been relayed by Donald Trump himself.

Posted on 10 September 2020 at 12 h 36 Updated at 13 h 30

Francesco FONTEMAGGI

France Media Agency

“Andreï Derkach, member of the Ukrainian parliament, has been an active Russian agent for more than ten years, still in close contact with the Russian intelligence services,” the US Treasury said in a statement.

The American government accuses him of being involved “in foreign interference to try to undermine the presidential election of 2020 in the United States” .

This “clandestine” operation, “directed by Russia” to “influence the opinions of American voters”, was to “culminate before the day of the vote”, estimated the head of American diplomacy Mike Pompeo, in another communicated.

According to the Treasury, this is a “clear warning to Moscow and its representatives: these activities will not be tolerated”.

Andrei Derkach had met late 2019 Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, at the forefront of an effort to prove alleged facts corruption perpetrated by Joe Biden and his son Hunter in connection with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian elected official then made public in May a montage of recordings of telephone conversations of 50 between Joe Biden, then vice- President of the United States, and then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. These sound clips were supposed to support this corruption.

The Treasury points out, however, that they were in fact intended to support “unsubstantiated” theses to “discredit” American officials.

Alert launcher

This summer, the outgoing Republican president, candidate for a second term against Joe Biden, had retweeted a message containing these recordings, however already denounced by American intelligence as a Russian effort to “denigrate” the Democrat.

Three other Russians, Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreïev and Darïa Aslanova, are also punished as employees of the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian organization close to the Kremlin considered to be one of the main pharmacies that helped to manipulate social networks in the United States. They are responsible for managing the cryptocurrencies used for meddling operations, according to the Treasury.

The IRA had already been placed on the American blacklist for attempting to interfere in the midterm elections of 2018.

These sanctions materialize the risks of a new Russian interference, already highlighted by American intelligence.

They intervene as a complaint from a whistleblower accusing the White House of wanting to minimize Russian interference in the next presidential election was unveiled on Wednesday.

The whistleblower, an American intelligence official named Brian Murphy, says Homeland Security Minister Chad Wolf had personally asked him in mid-May “to stop reporting intelligence reports on the threat Russian interference in the United States, and instead inform about interference from China and Iran ”.

“Mr. Wolf said these instructions came directly from National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien,” who responds directly to the president, according to the complaint.

According to American intelligence agencies, Russia interfered in the American election of 50, for the benefit of Donald Trump, whose The campaign team has been accused of colluding with Moscow.

At the end of a long investigation that poisoned the first half of the New York billionaire’s mandate, special prosecutor Robert Mueller explained that he had not found “sufficient evidence” of an agreement between the Kremlin and the entourage of candidate Trump, but described a series of disturbing pressures on his investigations.

Donald Trump, who in the past appeared to question the veracity of such interference, has been accused on several occasions over the past four years of lacking firmness in the face of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, even in his own Republican camp.