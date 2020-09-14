Uncategorized
Visual Effects Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027 | Animal Logic., FuseFX, Inc., RE:Vision Effects, Inc., Worldwide Fx., Video Copilot and Final Image Inc.,
The Visual Effects market report presents thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in this report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). To bestow clients with the most excellent results, Visual Effects market research report has been generated by using integrated approaches and latest technology. This global Visual Effects market research report potentially offers plentiful insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to win the competition.
Global visual effects market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for post- production services in the television and rapid advancement in the technology are the major factor for the growth of this market.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Visual Effects market including: Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., The Foundry Visionmongers, Zoic Studios, Animal Logic., FuseFX, Inc., RE:Vision Effects, Inc., Worldwide Fx., Video Copilot and Final Image Inc.,
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Visual Effects market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Visual Effects market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Visual Effects industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Red Giant LLC., 3DAR LTDA., BORIS FX, INC, NaturalPoint, Inc., DBA OptiTrack, Adobe, NVIDIA Corporation, Scanline VFX, Tippett Studio, Digital Idea Corp, PIXOMONDO, Digital Domain Holdings Limited, Moving Picture Company.
Segmentation: Global Visual Effects Market
By Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
By Type
- Matte Painting, Simulation FX
- Compositing, Motion Capture
- 3D Scanning, Character and Creature Animation
- Concept Art
- Previs/Pre-visualization
- Others
By Application
- Movies
- Advertisements
- TV Shows
- Gaming
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Adobe announced that they have acquired Allegorithmic so that they can bring different Allegorithmic’s technologies to their various Creative Cloud tools. This will help the company to produce different objects in games and will also help them to use new technologies so that they can provide better services to their customers
- In July 2018, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc announced that they have acquired Atomic Fiction so that they can create new and challenging VFX projects for episodic, brands, advertising and features. This acquisition will help both the companies to expand their VFX sequences and provide best services to the clients
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Visual Effects Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Visual Effects Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Visual Effects Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Visual Effects Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Visual Effects Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Visual Effects Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Visual Effects Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Visual Effects Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Visual Effects Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
