Visual Effects Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027 | Animal Logic., FuseFX, Inc., RE:Vision Effects, Inc., Worldwide Fx., Video Copilot and Final Image Inc.,

Global visual effects market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for post- production services in the television and rapid advancement in the technology are the major factor for the growth of this market.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Visual Effects market including: Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., The Foundry Visionmongers, Zoic Studios, Animal Logic., FuseFX, Inc., RE:Vision Effects, Inc., Worldwide Fx., Video Copilot and Final Image Inc.,

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Visual Effects industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Red Giant LLC., 3DAR LTDA., BORIS FX, INC, NaturalPoint, Inc., DBA OptiTrack, Adobe, NVIDIA Corporation, Scanline VFX, Tippett Studio, Digital Idea Corp, PIXOMONDO, Digital Domain Holdings Limited, Moving Picture Company.

Software

Hardware

Services

Matte Painting, Simulation FX

Compositing, Motion Capture

3D Scanning, Character and Creature Animation

Concept Art

Previs/Pre-visualization

Others

Movies

Advertisements

TV Shows

Gaming

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In January 2019, Adobe announced that they have acquired Allegorithmic so that they can bring different Allegorithmic’s technologies to their various Creative Cloud tools. This will help the company to produce different objects in games and will also help them to use new technologies so that they can provide better services to their customers

In July 2018, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc announced that they have acquired Atomic Fiction so that they can create new and challenging VFX projects for episodic, brands, advertising and features. This acquisition will help both the companies to expand their VFX sequences and provide best services to the clients

