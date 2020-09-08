Vehicle Electrification Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; JTEKT Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Global vehicle electrification market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 133.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Vehicle Electrification Market By Product Type (Start-Stop, EPS, Liquid Heater PTC, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Thermoelectric Generator, Electric Turbocharger, Starter Motor, Alternator, ISG, Actuator), Voltage (12V, 14V, 24V, 48V), Vehicle Type (PC, Two-Wheeler, LCV, HCV), Degree of Hybridization (ICE & Micro Hybrid Vehicle, HEV, PHEV, BEV & FCEV, 48 V Vehicle), Channel Type (OEMs, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Vehicle Electrification Market report which provides clear insights into Market. Study with depth analysis, describing about the Service & Industry demand and explain market outlook and status to 2027 The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the memorization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are dominating the Market by its Growth, Share Values and Many More The report Describes by size, industry status, scope and Demand forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Competitive Analysis of the market

Global vehicle electrification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle electrification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Vehicle Electrification market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Delphi Technologies; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; BorgWarner Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; JTEKT Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Allison Transmission Inc.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Valeo; WABCO; GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH; Schaeffler AG; MAHLE GmbH; Dana Limited; Nexteer Automotive; Mando Corp.; Volkswagen AG; Honda Motor Co., Ltd. among others.

Major Regions play vital role in Vehicle Electrification Markets are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

By Product Type

Start-Stop

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

Starter Motor

Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Actuator

By Voltage

12V

14V

24V

48V

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Two-Wheeler

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Degree of Hybridization

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (BEV & FCEV)

48 V Vehicle

By Channel Type

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Vehicle Electrification Market illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Vehicle Electrification Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application

Forecast and analysis of Vehicle Electrification Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Vehicle Electrification Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vehicle Electrification Market Size

2.2 Vehicle Electrification Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vehicle Electrification Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Vehicle Electrification Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vehicle Electrification Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vehicle Electrification Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Product

4.3 Vehicle Electrification Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Breakdown Data by End User

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Vehicle Electrification Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set a nearness?

Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Vehicle Electrification economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?

Which will be the Vehicle Electrification application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?

Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?

The length of the global Vehicle Electrification market opportunity?

How Vehicle Electrification Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

