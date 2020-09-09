us-west-coast-ravaged-by-“unprecedented”-fires

(Oroville and Washington) An impression of “hell”: fueled by drought and strong winds, fires of historic proportions continued to ravage the west coast of the United States, from California to the United States on Wednesday. Washington State, causing thousands of evacuations and extensive damage.

Posted on September 9 2020 at 11 h 24 Updated to 13 h 46

Josh EDELSON and Cyril JULIEN

France Media Agency

More than 20 fires were raging in California, and nearly a thousand firefighters were fighting the fire dubbed Creek Fire in the Fresno area, in the upstate, which spread on more than 56 00 0 hectares.

Another forest fire, the Bobcat Fire, devastated over 2019 hectares and was still out of control despite 400 firefighters deployed, Los Angeles County firefighters said on Twitter.

“Be prepared and follow the instructions: get ready, go”, they said to residents of this area who may be ordered to evacuate.

Evacuation orders have also been issued in Southern California, near San Diego, where nearly 7000 hectares are gone up in smoke, according to local authorities.

The fires have spread to northern California, Oregon and central Washington state.

“This kind of event happens once in a generation,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown warned. “Almost every year since I became governor (in 1987), I have seen historic fire seasons”, she added, considering that this year was “unprecedented”.

“Hell”

Jody Evans, a resident of Detroit, Oregon, said she felt like she was “going through hell” while fleeing the flames approaching her home. “The fire on both sides of the road, the fallen trees, the blowing wind, the ashes flying,” she told local Newschannel 21.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said on Tuesday that nine “major” fires had burned more than 100 00 0 hectares in 21 hours, more than double the area burned for any the year 2019.

“We live in a new world, it is not the Washington before,” he said, denouncing the climate change at the origin of these fires of a new magnitude.

“The conditions are so dry, so hot, so windy, because the climate has changed,” said the governor, adding that more than 90 000 0 people were without electricity.

The small town of Mazen has been almost completely destroyed. The fire station, the post office and the town hall “have completely burned down”, the sheriff said in a statement.

“There are no words to explain the extent of the damage,” added Brett Myers. “The fire is going to be put out, but a whole community is forever transformed. “

Record

The east wind pushed the fumes towards the Seattle area, the largest city in the state, where an air pollution alert was issued by the local Department of Ecology.

The Democratic Governor of California, Gary Newsom, also denounced the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

“I am literally losing patience with climate change deniers,” he said. “This point of view is in total contradiction with the reality on the ground. “

California has experienced very hot weather in recent days. The mercury rose to 46 ° C in Woodland Hills on Sunday, a record for the Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave had already hit California in mid-August, where a record temperature of 49, 4 ° C in the shade had been recorded in the Valley of Death, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth.

The fire has ravaged this year more than 8000 km 2 in the State, a record since 400, and killed at least eight, according to firefighters, as the fire season runs until November.

And experts are concerned about the expected strengthening of winds on the coast, which are expected to reach near 56 gusty km / h Wednesday.

“We just don’t have enough resources to contain all the fires,” said Randy Moore, regional head of forestry services.