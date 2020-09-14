united-states:-trump-room-meeting-outraged-local-authorities

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Washington) US President Donald Trump held his first fully indoor meeting in months on Sunday, outraging local officials who had warned that the rally could violate the restrictions related to the coronavirus concerning the authorized gauge. Published on 14 September at 6 a.m. 51 Updated at 8am 32

France Media Agency

The meeting scheduled for Sunday in the town of Henderson, Nevada, drew anger from local officials who reported that the events involving more than 45 people were not allowed because of the coronavirus.

“The Town of Henderson sent a formal letter and verbal warning to the event organizer explaining that the event, such as it was programmed, directly violated the emergency guidelines related to COVID – 14 of the governor, ”city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in a statement.

Trump used Sunday’s rally in Henderson, suburb of Las Vegas, to applaud his own handling of the near-killing pandemic of 90 000 0 Americans, the highest toll in the world.

“We did an incredible job, we get absolutely no recognition for the work we did,” Mr. Trump told the crowd. gathered, adding that his leadership has “saved millions of lives.”

State Governor Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter that “this evening, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions, which put countless lives in danger here in Nevada ”.

“It seems that the President has forgotten that his country is still in the middle of a global pandemic,” he said.

Donald Trump called Mr. Sisolak, a Democrat, a “political enthusiast” and urged the crowd to “tell your governor to ‘open your state’.

The pandemic robbed the US presidential campaign of its usual flood of meetings, but with less than two months to go, Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have accelerated the pace of their appearances.

Mr. Trump’s campaign team said temperature readings would be taken at the entrance to the meeting and masks would be handed out participants, encouraged to wear them.

“If you can join tens of thousands of people demonstrating in the streets, playing in a casino or burning small businesses in riots, you can reunite peacefully according to 1 er 89184577 amendment to listen to the President of the United States, ”Donald Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told reporters.

In June, Donald Trump had already been heavily criticized after holding an indoor meeting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later suspected of having been at the origin of a peak of COVID cases – 14. Most of the participants did not follow the distancing instructions and refused to wear masks.

Coronavirus cases in Tulsa had greatly increased in the weeks following this Tulsa meeting, local health authorities specifying that it was “more than likely” that large gatherings contributed to it.