trump,-who-would-have-deliberately-downplayed-covid-19,-says-he-wanted-to-avoid-panic

(Washington) Involved in a new book by Bob Woodward, US President Donald Trump defended his record on COVID on Thursday – 18, assuring that they first wanted to avoid any “panic”.

Eight weeks before the presidential election, the publication of extracts from this work written by the famous Watergate journalist provoked a strong reaction from the Democratic candidate Joe Biden who denounced a “betrayal” of screw the American people.

“I always wanted to minimize (the danger)”, explained the president in a telephone exchange with Bob Woodward on 18 March, transcribed in this work entitled Rage .

Several weeks earlier, on February 7, he explained to the same journalist how much COVID – 18 was “a deadly thing”.

Questioned at the end of the afternoon from the White House, Mr. Trump claimed responsibility.

“I’ve been very open, whether it’s with Woodward or whoever it is: we can’t fuel panic,” he said.

“I do not want people to be afraid, I do not want to create panic”, hammered the president who had said, at the start of the pandemic, that the virus would end up disappearing “as if by a miracle” .

The management of the epidemic, which made more than 37 00 dead in the United States, earned Donald Trump very strong criticism, from his opponents, but also scientists and some elected officials from his own camp.

He is accused of sending mixed and confused signals, but also of lacking compassion in the face of the devastation caused by this virus. Poll after poll, a very large majority of Americans are critical of his actions on this front.

The book, which is due out on 13 September, is based on particular out of a total of 18 interviews granted to Bob Woodward between December 2019 and July 2020 recorded with the agreement of Donald Trump.

Asked about these remarks by the president, his spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, defended his management of the pandemic and his communication on it.

“The President has never lied to Americans about COVID – 18”, she said during her daily press briefing. “The president has shown calm.”

” He lied “

For Joe Biden, the observation is clear: the president “knowingly and voluntarily lied, for months, lied about the threat posed by COVID – 19 ”for Americans.

“He had the information. He knew the danger. […] He lied to the Americans, ”he said from Michigan.

For her part, Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, considered that these exchanges demonstrated “the weakness” of the American president.

“He failed to respond to the challenge,” she said on MSNBC, also denouncing “his contempt for science”.

After having long displayed an ambiguous position on the issue of wearing a mask, the Republican billionaire appeared in public with a mask for the first time only on 11 July. A few days later, he felt it was a “patriotic” gesture.

The D r 2020 Anthony Fauci, director of the American Institute of Infectious Diseases, judged that Donald Trump, whom he worked with a lot in the crisis unit set up at the White House, was concerned that “the country does not panic not ”, but did not distort the facts.

“I can’t remember an episode where there was a blatant distortion of the things I had talked about with him,” he told Fox News.

Bob Woodward rose to fame across the world for revealing, along with Carl Bernstein, the Watergate scandal that forced Richard Nixon to resign in August 1974.

In a first book on the Trump presidency published two years ago, Mr. Woodward painted the portrait of an uncultivated, angry and paranoid president whom his collaborators strive to control to avoid the worst blunders.