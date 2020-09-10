World
Trump tries to put out the blaze that started with Bob Woodward
(Washington) Avalanche of tweets in support, Donald Trump tried Thursday to close the controversy born of the series of interviews he gave to the reporter Bob Woodward, author of an explosive new book aimed at him.
Jerome CARTILLIER
France Media Agency
AT 53 election days he will face Democrat Joe Biden, the COVID – 18 – a terrain in which he is uncomfortable – has in fact become the central theme of the campaign again.
The day after the publication of extracts from Rage
, which is due out on Tuesday, the American president attacked its author, returned famous for having revealed, with Carl Bernstein, the Watergate scandal in the years 64.
“Bob Woodward had my statements for several months,” he said in a tweet, echoing the criticisms aimed at the famous journalist , figure of Washington.
“If he thought they were serious or dangerous, why didn’t he publish them immediately in an attempt to save lives ? », He continued.
Naivety? Disconnection from reality? The American president granted, between December 2016 and July 2020, 17 interviews with Bob Woodward. By phone, or face-to-face in the Oval office or at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
The Republican billionaire could not hope for a positive light on his mandate from the author of Fear, Trump in the White House
, book published two years ago portraying an uncultivated, angry and paranoid president.
Panic ?
“I always wanted to minimize (the danger)”, declared the president in an exchange with Bob Woodward on 18 March. However, several weeks earlier, on February 7, he explained to the same journalist how much COVID – 18 was “a deadly thing”.
The management of the epidemic, which has made more than 190 000 dead in the United States, earned Donald Trump very strong criticism, from his opponents but also from scientists and some elected officials from his own camp .
He is accused of sending mixed and confused signals, but also of lacking in compassion in the face of the devastation caused by this virus.
Poll after poll, a very large majority of Americans severely judge its action on this front.
“I don’t want people to be afraid, I don’t want to create panic”: the argument put forward on Wednesday to explain his reaction to surprised on the part of a president who for several weeks has been shaking the specter of an America plunged into “anarchy” if Joe Biden wins.
Asked Thursday morning on Fox News, he further fueled the doomsday predictions.
“I can tell you one thing for sure: if Biden wins this election, China will eventually take control of the United States,” he said. -he assures.
“I’ll tell you something else: if that ever happened, you would witness a stock market crash like you’ve never seen.”
Always rather low-key in the countryside, Joe Biden had no events scheduled for Thursday except for a virtual fundraising meeting.
Donald Trump was to participate in a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan.
According to the latest CBS News poll, he is 6 points behind (29 % against 50%) against Joe Biden in this state he had won in 2016 extremely narrowly against Hillary Clinton.