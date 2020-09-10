trump-tries-to-put-out-the-blaze-that-started-with-bob-woodward

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Washington) Avalanche of tweets in support, Donald Trump tried Thursday to close the controversy born of the series of interviews he gave to the reporter Bob Woodward, author of an explosive new book aimed at him.

Published on 10 September 2020 at 09 h 44 Updated at 10 h 11

Jerome CARTILLIER

France Media Agency

AT 53 election days he will face Democrat Joe Biden, the COVID – 18 – a terrain in which he is uncomfortable – has in fact become the central theme of the campaign again.

The day after the publication of extracts from Rage

, which is due out on Tuesday, the American president attacked its author, returned famous for having revealed, with Carl Bernstein, the Watergate scandal in the years 64.

“Bob Woodward had my statements for several months,” he said in a tweet, echoing the criticisms aimed at the famous journalist , figure of Washington.

“If he thought they were serious or dangerous, why didn’t he publish them immediately in an attempt to save lives ? », He continued.

Naivety? Disconnection from reality? The American president granted, between December 2016 and July 2020, 17 interviews with Bob Woodward. By phone, or face-to-face in the Oval office or at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The Republican billionaire could not hope for a positive light on his mandate from the author of Fear, Trump in the White House

, book published two years ago portraying an uncultivated, angry and paranoid president. Panic ?

“I always wanted to minimize (the danger)”, declared the president in an exchange with Bob Woodward on 18 March. However, several weeks earlier, on February 7, he explained to the same journalist how much COVID – 18 was “a deadly thing”.

The management of the epidemic, which has made more than 190 000 dead in the United States, earned Donald Trump very strong criticism, from his opponents but also from scientists and some elected officials from his own camp .

He is accused of sending mixed and confused signals, but also of lacking in compassion in the face of the devastation caused by this virus.

Poll after poll, a very large majority of Americans severely judge its action on this front.