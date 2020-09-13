trump-to-travel-to-wildfire-ravaged-american-west-on-monday

(Gresham) President Donald Trump has let it be known that he will travel to California on Monday to take stock of the fires that are ravaging the entire American West, where they have done 27 dead this summer and already burned more than two million hectares since beginning of the year.

For local authorities as for many experts, the scale of these forest fires, which extend from Canada to Mexico, is undoubtedly linked to climate change, which exacerbates chronic drought and causes extreme weather conditions . This is also the opinion of Joe Biden, Democratic opponent of President Trump in the November presidential election, who on Saturday denounced “an existential threat.”

PHOTO ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS US President Donald Trump

And he took to task Donald Trump, a notorious climate skeptic. “President Trump may seek to deny the reality, but the facts are undeniable. We absolutely must act to avoid a future marked by an endless deluge of tragedies, such as that endured by American families in the West today, “he said in a statement.

Just as Joe Biden was speaking, the White House announced that “President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday where he will be briefed on the fire situation in the state.”

PHOTO AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE / NOAA Smoke from forest fires is visible from space.

Mr. Trump is due to meet with emergency officials on the front lines to fight fires that have already charred 1.2 million hectares in California this year, a record. Adding to the burnt vegetation in Oregon and Washington state, wildfires have consumed more than two million hectares, with the fire season theoretically not ending until November.

Along with Portland, the cities of San Francisco and Seattle were among those with the highest pollution rates in the world on Saturday, according to the ranking established by the IQAir company.

Patrols PHOTO NIC COURY, ASSOCIATED PRESS The Dolan Fire rages in Limekiln Park in Big Sur, California

On the spot, the authorities were preparing for the worst once the emergency services were able to return to areas still inaccessible.

In total, at least 16 casualties were recorded this week in the three affected west coast states, but it was still impossible to assess the true extent of the destruction.

More than 400 000 hectares are gone in ashes in Oregon, where seven dead were recorded this week, according to the last count made Saturday by AFP. Rescue has not heard from dozens more.

PHOTO ADREES LATIF, REUTERS The Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon destroyed homes and vehicles.

The threatened areas concern 400 02 inhabitants of total in this state, and a little more than 34 00 people had in fact been evacuated at midday on Friday.

About fifteen families from the small town of Estacada, evacuated at the start of the week, found refuge in the parking lot of a university in Gresham (20 km east of Portland).

Sheltered in caravans, caravans or tents, they spend the time chatting around barbecues. “We left Tuesday, and we were evacuated four times according to the progression of the fire and the smoke”, explains to AFP Bill, 40 years old, who fled with his wife, four daughters, dog and guinea pigs.

Even though he took “everything you need”, he says he can’t wait to get home to see if his house and those of the neighbors are still standing.

PHOTO MARIO ANZUONI, REUTERS Dodger Stadium was shrouded in a thick cloud of smoke on Saturday.

Shortly before evacuating, Joy, 56 Years, assures to have seen “a bird in the process of flying and suddenly falling”. “I said, ‘It kills the creatures of God, I don’t want to die too.’ So we left, ”she says.

On Saturday, many residents had returned to Estacada, where danger no longer seemed imminent, but thick smoke still hung over the city and the streets were almost deserted, an AFP team found.

A few residents, sometimes heavily armed, patrolled in search of intruders, alarmed by unconfirmed reports of looting in evacuated areas.

Rumors

Rumors, formally denied since then by local authorities in Oregon, have also claimed that groups of anti-fascist activists, who have been demonstrating since the end of May in Portland against police brutality, are at the origin of some fires.

Facebook announced on Saturday that it had withdrawn these “false allegations”, which hamper the actions of the police and firefighters by diverting their resources from the fight against fires.

In neighboring California, the toll of the week passed Saturday to eleven victims of the flames, including nine in Butte County alone, still traumatized by the memory of the fires in November 2018 who had made 59 dead and reduced to ashes the city of Paradise.

Eight people had already died in the fires in August.

The only good news of the day: what the emergency services had initially taken for a victim was in reality only a charred laboratory skeleton, made of resin.