trump-presents-highly-political-list-of-potential-supreme-court-candidates

(Washington) Three elected members of Congress, five current or past members of his administration: Donald Trump presented on Wednesday a very political list of personalities from which he will draw if he is re-elected and he must appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court.

Posted on September 9 2020 at 12 h 12 Updated at 18 h 31

France Media Agency

Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Joshua Hawley, US Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau, or White House Advisor Kate Todd are on this list of 20 names, which completes a first selection of 20 jurists, presented on the occasion of the campaign of 2016 and revised in 2017.

“If there is to be a vacant position on the Supreme Court of the United States during the presidency, my candidate will come from these lists that I have shared with the Americans”, he declared during the presidency. ‘an intervention from the White House intended to galvanize voters on the religious right in the run-up to the November 3 elections.

“One, two, three or even four” of the nine seats on the Supreme Court could become available in the next four years, added Donald Trump, considering that appointing these senior judges was “the most important decision that a president can take after a declaration of war ”.

The high court, which has nine judges appointed for life by the president and confirmed by the Senate, arbitrates the major debates in American society (abortion, carrying weapons, minority rights, the environment, etc.).

At present, it has five conservative magistrates, including two appointed by Donald Trump. But some have already defected to vote with their progressive colleagues, to the chagrin of the more traditional circles.

As in 2016, the Republican billionaire courts them by promising them to appoint within the high court only judges faithful to their values. In addition to political figures, his list includes magistrates known for their positions against abortion or gay rights, defenders of religious freedoms or the carrying of weapons.

At the announcement of his selection, Senator Tom Cotton clearly posted his objectives: “It is time to end Roe V. Wade”, he tweeted in reference to the historic judgment of the Court which in 1973 legalized abortion throughout the United States.

“Extremists”

If re-elected, Donald Trump might have the opportunity to use this list, since four judges have more than 57 Years, including the oldest and leftist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 70 years. He selected mostly young candidates – the youngest Allison Rushing 31 – in the hopes of leaving a lasting mark.

In his speech, the Republican billionaire invited his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, to also publish a list, accusing him of keeping his choice “because his candidates are so far left that they would not stand up to close public scrutiny ”.

According to him, “if these extremists obtained a majority in the Supreme Court, it would radically transform America”, “by forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions” or “by declaring the death penalty unconstitutional”.

Almost two-thirds of voters, both Republicans and Democrats, consider Supreme Court appointments a “very important” topic of the campaign, according to a Pew Research Institute poll.

With the Republican majority in the upper house, Donald Trump also appointed 87 conservative judges on 860 positions in federal courts. On Wednesday, he promised that by the end of his term, that figure would rise to 300.