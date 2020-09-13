trump-expected-at-fire-scene-in-western-us

(Portland) State officials on the US West Coast, ravaged by record and deadly fires, accused Donald Trump on Sunday of denying the role of climate change, as the president prepares to visit on Monday .

Published on 11 September 2020 at 12 h 16 Updated 13 September 2020 at 09 h 56

Cyril JULIEN and Laurent BANGUET

France Media Agency

For local authorities, as for many experts, the scale of these fires is undoubtedly linked to climate change, which exacerbates chronic drought and causes extreme weather conditions.

PHOTO ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS US President Donald Trump

They have already done at least 22 dead since the beginning of the summer, including 20 just this week in California, Washington state and Oregon, but dozens of people were still wanted on Sunday.

Donald Trump, who will travel to California on Monday, where he will meet with emergency service officials, for his part blamed the management of forests in these states controlled by his Democratic opponents.

PHOTO AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE / NOAA Smoke from forest fires is visible from space.

“The question is forest management,” he said at a campaign rally in Nevada on Saturday night, without ever mentioning climate change. “Remember those words, forest management”.

But on the ground rings a whole different story. “This government is putting its head in the sand” on the environmental issue, the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, accused Sunday morning on CNN. “It’s not about forest management or moping. Everyone who lives in California feels insulted by this statement. “

“It is annoying […] to have a president who denies that it is not only a question of forest fires, but of climatic fires”, abounded on ABC Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington State where one death was mourned. The situation there was still “apocalyptic” Sunday, he explained, while the fires are still burning and thousands of people have lost their homes.

PHOTO NIC COURY, ASSOCIATED PRESS The Dolan Fire rages in Limekiln Park in Big Sur, CA

On Saturday, Joe Biden, Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent for the November presidential election, also stepped up. “President Trump may seek to deny the reality, but the facts are undeniable,” he said in a statement.

Two million hectares

In California, the results of the week went to Saturday at 14 victims of the flames, including 10 in Butte County alone, still traumatized by the memory of the fires in November 2018 who had made 59 dead and reduced to ashes the city of Paradise.

PHOTO ADREES LATIF, REUTERS The Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon destroyed homes and vehicles.

Eight people had already died in the fires in August.

Fires have already charred 1.2 million hectares this year in the “Sunshine State”, a record. Adding to the burnt vegetation in Oregon and Washington state, wildfires have consumed more than two million hectares, with the fire season theoretically not ending until November.

And the smoke released affects huge areas. Oregon’s largest city, Portland, was the one with the highest pollution in the world on Sunday, according to a ranking compiled by the IQAir company.

In Oregon, where more than 400 000 0 hectares went to ashes, seven deaths were recorded this week. But the authorities were preparing for the worst once relief was able to return to areas still inaccessible.

PHOTO MARIO ANZUONI, REUTERS Dodger Stadium was shrouded in a thick cloud of smoke on Saturday.

Evacuated four times

The threatened areas concern 400 000 0 inhabitants in total in this state.

About fifteen families from the small town of Estacada, evacuated at the start of the week, found refuge in the parking lot of a university in Gresham (20 km east of Portland), and take shelter in camper vans, caravans or tents.

“We left Tuesday, and we were evacuated four times according to the progression of the fire and the smoke”, explains to AFP Bill, 49 years old, who fled with his wife, his four daughters, his dog and his pigs. ‘India.

Shortly before evacuating, Joy, 56 years old, claims to have seen “a bird flying and suddenly falling”. “I said, ‘It kills God’s creatures, I don’t want to die too.’ So we left, ”she says.

On Saturday, many residents had nevertheless returned to Estacada, where the danger no longer seemed imminent. A large banner “we face this together” was erected in the city center.

Marvin Flora, owner of a restaurant, distributed free food. “I came back this morning to help these people,” the 60-year-old told AFP. “We are giving sandwiches to emergency personnel who are still there. This is how we can thank them. “