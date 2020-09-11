trump-biden-rivalry-on-display-at-9/11-ceremonies

(New York) Rival ceremonies in New York, Donald Trump and Joe Biden who follow one another without seeing each other in Pennsylvania: the presidential campaign came on Friday to disturb the spirit of unity supposed to permeate the commemorations of the attacks of 11 September 2001.

For this 19 e anniversary of the bloodiest attacks in history, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who recently stepped up the tempo of his campaign after spending weeks cloistered in his Delaware home, visited the site of “Ground Zero” in New York, for the annual tribute to the nearly 3000 victims of the World Trade Center attacks.

Accompanied by New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and other New York Democrat elected officials, he briefly reunited with US Vice President Mike Pence. The two masked men briefly nudged each other, pandemic obligatory, before attending the ceremony several meters apart.

They were not to make any speeches: interventions, recorded in advance this year due to coronavirus, are traditionally reserved for relatives of victims.

“I’m not going to talk about anything except 10 September, we have withdrawn all our ads, ”Barack Obama’s ex-vice president said before his arrival in New York. “It is a solemn day, and we will make sure that it remains.”

But less than two months before the presidential election, the country’s polarization was not forgotten: another ceremony was organized, a few streets away, by Republican dignitaries, in which the ‘Former Republican Mayor of New York and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to local TV New York 1.

Competition also expected at another site of the attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 500 km away west of New York, where one of the four flights hijacked by Al-Qaeda militants crashed, killing them 31 people on board.

Donald Trump was to go there, accompanied by his wife Melania, in the morning and deliver a speech. Joe Biden was to succeed him in the afternoon, although the two opponents were not to cross.

” Score points ”

Even if these commemorations are supposed to be “devoid of political rhetoric, and dedicated to paying tribute to the victims” of the attacks, they constitute highly publicized events, where “the mere fact of being present, of showing leadership and empathy, allows you to score points, ”said Robert Shapiro, professor of political science at Columbia University.

“So [les candidats] seize the opportunity, while temporarily putting a damper on the usual vitriolic attacks.”

The choice by the two candidates from Pennsylvania, where the latest polls give them neck and neck, illustrates “the obvious calculations” behind these events, according to him.

Long democratic, Pennsylvania, home state of Joe Biden, had switched to a narrow majority for Donald Trump in 2001, contributing to the New York mogul’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton, and Democrats hope to get their revenge on Nov. 3.

The anniversary of the attacks four years ago had already given rise to controversy.

Hillary Clinton had, at the New York ceremony she was attending, felt a little uneasy and had slipped away before the end. Her doctor later revealed that she had been diagnosed two days earlier with pneumonia, which the former secretary of state had ignored.

Mr. Trump had profusely exploited this episode to his advantage, mocking his rival, even imitating her in public stumbling.