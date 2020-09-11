trump-announces-bahrain-and-israel-to-normalize-relations

(Washington) US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the normalization of relations between Bahrain and Israel, continuing to reshuffle the cards in the Middle East to further isolate Iran, Washington’s intimate enemy.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 13 h 13

Jerome CARTILLIER

France Media Agency

“This is a truly historic day! “Said the tenant of the White House, who is enjoying precious diplomatic success with less than eight weeks before the election where he will run for a second term against Joe Biden.

“There are things happening in the Middle East that nobody could have even considered,” he added, all smiles, a month after the agreement reached with the United Arab Emirates.

The normalization of relations between Israel and US allies in the Middle East, including the wealthy Gulf monarchies, is a key objective of the Republican billionaire’s regional strategy.

“As other countries normalize their relations with Israel, which will happen, we are convinced, fairly quickly, the region will become more stable, more secure and more prosperous,” the president continued. American.

At the time the presidential tweet was sent, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu made the same announcement from Jerusalem, welcoming “another peace agreement with another Arab country”.

Bahrain and Israel share the same hostility towards Tehran, which Manama accuses of instrumentalizing the Shiite community in Bahrain against the ruling Sunni dynasty.

In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed a “historic” agreement and an important step for stability and peace in the Middle East “which will make it possible to find a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause “.

” Stab ”

Mr. Trump has also once again, despite the circumstances, displayed his optimism about the development of relations with the Palestinians.

“They are going to be in a very good position”, he assured. “They will want to be part of (the discussions) because all their friends will be there.”

The Palestinian Authority and the Islamist movement Hamas, for their part, immediately castigated this announcement.

“The agreement between Bahrain and Israel is a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people,” said Ahmad Majdalani, Minister of Social Affairs of the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, denounced an “aggression” causing “serious damage” to the Palestinian cause.

Upon his arrival at the White House, in 2017, Donald Trump had promised to resolve the inextricable Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and had confided to his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner the task of proposing a peace agreement.

But the Palestinians quickly cut ties with the US administration to protest its decisions deemed to be ostensibly pro-Israel, and categorically rejected the “vision for peace” presented earlier this year.

For Khaled al-Khalifa, an adviser to the King of Bahrain, this agreement contributes to “security, stability and prosperity” in the region.

This initiative “sends a positive and encouraging message to the people of Israel that a just and comprehensive peace with the Palestinians is the best way,” he added in a tweet.

During a visit by US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo to Manama at the end of August, the King of Bahrain reaffirmed that his country supported the creation of a Palestinian state, seeming to implicitly reject Washington’s call.

The joint statement issued by the White House specifies that Bahrain will join the signing ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at the White House in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.

This agreement will make the Emirates and Bahrain the third and fourth Arab countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Hebrew state, after the peace treaties concluded with Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994).