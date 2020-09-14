trump-admits-he-gets-along-better-with-“hard-and-bad”-leaders

(Washington) US President Donald Trump admits in a recording released Monday that he gets along better with “hard and bad” foreign leaders “.

These confidences, recorded by investigative reporter Bob Woodward, were broadcast by the NBC channel on the eve of the publication of the book “Rage”, a chronicle of his presidency based on 13 talks between the two men.

In this excerpt, Donald Trump talks about his links with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who muzzled the press and imprisoned tens of thousands of opponents after an attempted coup d’état in 1974.

“I get along very well with Erdogan, although I’m not supposed to because everyone says ‘what a horrible guy'”, confides- in this recording dated 18 January, before broadening his remarks to all of his foreign counterparts.

“I can tell you that the harsher and meaner they are, the better we get along,” he said. “You’ll explain that to me someday, okay? », He asks his interlocutor. “The easiest are maybe the ones I like the least, or rather with whom I get along the least well. “

Donald Trump has also forged a special relationship with Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Poutine or the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed ben Salman, all accused of serious human rights violations.

The US president has also met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un three times and regularly praises their good understanding, going so far as to say that they are like “fallen in love”.

Conversely, his relations are more than lukewarm with the leaders of allied countries, in particular with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During his talks with Bob Woodward, known to have exposed the Watergate scandal which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974, Donald Trump made other embarrassing confessions. In a first recording released last week, he recognizes in particular having knowingly concealed the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic.