Trending: Essential Oils Market Outlook- Growth Factors, Analysis, Global Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand And Industry Forecast From 2020 To 2027

Essential oils are generally used for the aromatherapy, which is a form of the medical alternative. It contains ethereal oil or volatile oil having aroma similar to the plants. Essential oils are obtained from different herbs which include eucalyptus, lemon, corn mint, peppermint, and orange. They are extracted from the roots, seeds, flowers, fruits, stems, leaves, and other parts of the plant. The essential oils have a wide range of applications in household cleaning, soap, perfumes, and cosmetics owing to their antibiotic and antiseptic properties.

Segmentation: Global Essential Oils Market

Global essential oils market is segmented into five notable segments such as type, products, application, extraction method and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into singles, blends.

In January 2016, Cargill researchers are focusing on improving gut health in poultry to promote feed efficiency and keep birds healthy. This improvement will enhance the company portfolio.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into lavender oil, lemon oil, orange oil, frankincense, chamomile oil, lime oil, rosemary, tea tree, patchouli oil, lavandin oil, lemongrass oil, citronella oil, balsam, bergamot, mandarine oil, eucalyptus oil, clove oil, cedarwood oil, coriander oil, basil oil, cornmint oil, peppermint oil, spearmint oil, litsea cubeba oil, others.

In December 2017, DSM has acquired BioCare Copenhagen (Denmark) to expand gut health ingredients portfolio with probiotics. This acquisition helped DSM in addressing its ambition in the gut microbiome and its portfolio of nutritional ingredients are very synergetic with BioCare Copenhagen’s approach and products, and there combination will well-catered to address the existing and emerging gut health areas.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into spa & relaxation, cleaning & home, food & beverages, medical, others. The spa & relaxation segment is sub-segmented into aromatherapy, personal care, and massage oil. The personal care segment is sub-segmented into fragrances, cosmetics.

In February 2019, DuPont will showcase Enviva EO, a natural identical phytogenic blend designed to fit into any nutritional health strategy and consistently improve feed intake, leading to improved gut heath and performance.

Table of Contents

1 Essential Oils Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Essential Oils Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Essential Oils Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Essential Oils Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Essential Oils Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Essential Oils Market Size by Regions

5 North America Essential Oils Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Essential Oils Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Essential Oils Revenue by Countries

8 South America Essential Oils Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Essential Oils by Countries

10 Global Essential Oils Market Segment by Type

11 Global Essential Oils Market Segment by Application

12 Global Essential Oils Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are H. REYNAUD & FILS, Lebermuth, Inc., dōterra, FAROTTI SRL, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dupont, Young Living Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Robertet SA, Givaudan, Moksha, Sensient Technologies Corporation, the Sydney Essential Oil Co., Edens Garden, Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Royal DSM and many others.

In April 2018, Edens Garden releases natural bar soap collection made with 100% pure essential oils. This business expansion and product portfolio will enhance the company growth rate.

In October 2018, Edens Garden introduces essential oils candles made with nontoxic ingredients. This product launch will enhance the company growth rate.

