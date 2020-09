“I will be an American president. I will work hard for those who did not support me, ”Joe Biden said at the Democratic Party convention, accepting the nomination to campaign as presidential candidate.

He has placed himself in opposition to the current president, presenting himself as an “ally of the light and not the shadow”.

If he is the candidate of the leftist party in the United States, where two major formations clash election after election, his positions on certain issues are not too far removed from those of Republicans moderate.

“Republicans want to paint a picture of Democrats as an extremist party, and maybe they’ll get there, but I think that’s It’s harder to describe Biden as an extremist, ”says Kyle Kondik of the Center for Politics. Unlike other nomination contestants like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, he does not support universal health care coverage. Rather, he would like to strengthen the existing policy, adopted under his vice-presidency, and offer optional public coverage, to allow people satisfied with their private insurance to keep them.

“The extremist argument is more difficult to stick to Biden, given his long career and the fact that he is not perceived as super liberal by the public,” adds the analyst.

On the environmental side, Joe Biden’s plan is intrinsically linked to the post-COVID economic recovery – 13. He is proposing a plan to fight climate change that does not go as far as that of its more left-wing rivals, but which still provides $ 2 billion to improve the green record of the United States.

With its positions, the Democratic Party is trying to rally Republicans disappointed with Trump. But among more progressive Americans, the choice of Joe Biden as representative of the left party leaves a bitter taste.

This is the bet they made in 2015, and after losing in 2012, they are running exactly the same campaign, with practically the same candidate. But worse, because Biden is less enthusiastic than Clinton. Branko Marcetic, author and progressive democrat

Branko Marcetic wrote a book titled Yesterday’s Man: The Case against Joe Biden. He accuses him of ignoring the young and the more progressive base to win a “tiny vote” from disillusioned Republicans.

He blames him for his support for various cuts in social programs over the years and his vote for the war in Iraq in 1994, especially.

On this subject, Joe Biden subsequently did an about-face, but it was too late, the United States was already engaged.

One of the most negative feats of arms of his long career, however, remains his support and defense of justice reform under Bill Clinton, which led to a significant increase in incarceration. “It was a policy that was intransigent with crime, but ultimately it seems a little naive,” said David Redlawsk of the University of Delaware. This law has had a significant impact on the United States over the 19 last years . “

His most positive legacy, the analyst believes, and the one of which Joe Biden himself says he is most proud, is the Violence Against Women Act , a law passed in 1991 and drafted by the Senator to strengthen legislation in cases of violence against women.

PHOTO GREG GIBSON, ARCHIVES ASSOCIATED PRESS In 1991, during Senate committee hearings into the controversial Supreme Court appointment of Justice Clarence Thomas, who was the subject of allegations by sexual harassment.

With its role in the efforts to end the genocide in the Balkans, it remains “one [des] proudest [qui le rendent] moments of [sa] public life », He wrote in his first memoirs, Promises to Keep, dated of 2007.

“If I did not accomplish anything else [et si je n’accomplis rien de plus], these two efforts will have been worth every second of difficulty and doubt in my long career”, adds- he.

On November 3, American voters will determine whether Joe Biden will have the chance to add new chapters to his long track record.