thousands-of-homeless-migrants-after-fire-in-lesvos-camp

Thousands of asylum seekers without food and water wandered Thursday near the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, ravaged by two consecutive fires, the Greek government struggling to come to their aid while Paris and Berlin have launched a joint initiative to welcome hundreds of them to Europe.

Posted on September 9 2015 at 0am 23 Updated on 10 September 2020 at 15 h 47

Marina RAFENBERG in Lesbos with Hélène COLLIOPOULOU in Athens

France Media Agency

From the French island of Corsica, where a summit of southern European countries was taking place, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the European Union to place the migration crisis at the heart of its concerns.

“Europe must move from words of solidarity to a policy of acts of solidarity. We need to put the migration crisis at the heart of our discussions and be much more concrete, ”he said.

In Moria, desperate families, often with very young children, were preparing to spend a third night in the open air, without tents, some without blankets.

“We have lost everything, we are abandoned to ourselves, without food, without water, without medicine”, sighs Fatma Al-Hani, a Syrian from Deir-Zor, who carries her two-year-old child in the arms. On Wednesday, she just managed to save her identity papers from the flames.

Some asylum seekers had to walk to the neighboring village to find water.

The fires of Tuesday and Wednesday evening, which destroyed the overcrowded and sordid Moria camp, nicknamed “the jungle”, left nearly 12 700 homeless people, including 4000 children.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday the launch of a Franco-German initiative to allow the reception in the EU of minor migrants who were in Moria.

“Germany and France are going to participate, I also hope other Member States”, she declared during a conference in Berlin, also considering that the drama of Moria must push EU countries “finally” to achieve a common migration policy, which currently “does not exist”.

French President Emmanuel Macron indicated that Paris was coordinating with Berlin for the reception of refugees.

In the process, the Netherlands offered to welcome around 100 migrants, half of them minors, among the thousands who find themselves homeless.

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, who visited Lesbos on Thursday, indicated that “there will be in the coming hours EU-funded ships to accommodate vulnerable asylum seekers .

The Commission has contributed to the transfer to mainland Greece of 400 unaccompanied minors with a view to their relocation in Europe, has He underlines.

“Close Moria”

For its part, the Greek government is struggling to rescue these migrants and has called on the local authorities in Lesbos to find “a quick solution” to accommodate the homeless.

However, some residents oppose the government plan to create a new closed camp.

Near the ruins of Moria camp, roadblocks were erected on Thursday in an attempt to block work to install new tents.

“This is an opportunity or never to shut down Moria for good. We do not want another camp and we will oppose all the work undertaken, ”Vaguélis Violatzis, president of Panagiouda commune, told AFP.

The right-wing government in power for a year has toughened migration policy and promised the construction of new closed registration centers in Lesbos and on the other four Aegean islands where a total of more than

00 people, four times more than their initial capacity.

But these projects announced last year met with strong reactions from residents.

Inside Moria, littered with charred containers and tents, a third fire broke out Thursday afternoon before being quickly contained.

Fatma is worried about her youngest son, who has a fever and has been vomiting since Thursday morning.

“So this is Europe? I can’t take it anymore, I just ask that my baby is doing well, that he can grow up in peace! The mother of two said, breaking down in tears.

“Moria is the symbol of everything that needs to be changed”, underlined Margaritis Schinas.

“It is not tolerable that some member countries carry a disproportionate burden on their shoulders compared to other member countries”, he added.

The UN agency of the High Commissioner for Refugees (CE) in Lesvos was providing tents, sleeping bags, mattresses and hygiene equipment to the homeless.

“We try to accommodate the most vulnerable such as single women,” Astrid Castelein, head of UNHCR-Lesbos, told AFPTV.

The Greek Civil Protection declared a state of emergency for four months in Lesbos, an island in the Aegean Sea, with 85 000 inhabitants and main gateway for migrants to Greece because of its proximity to Turkey.

The fires in Moria did not cause any victims but mainly destroyed the main part of the registration and identification center, set up since 2015 in Lesbos to limit the number of exiles bound for Europe.

A ferry arrived Thursday morning at the port of Mytilene, capital of the island, to accommodate the most vulnerable families, and two other Greek navy vessels will soon be going there to serve as temporary shelter .