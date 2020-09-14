Thermal Management Market Opportunities 2020 with Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2027 || Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp.,

This Thermal Management market report endows with an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. It studies market by product type, applications and growth factors. This Thermal Management report puts light on the entire market trends and analyses the effect of buyers, consumers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The report gives you the market insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way.

Global thermal management market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Thermal Management market including: Delta Electronics, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Master Bond Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc.,

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Thermal Management industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp., Aismalibar, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, Cool Innovations, amongst others.

Segmentation: Global Thermal Management Market

By Materials

Adhesive Materials Tapes Films Thermally Conductive Electronically Conductive Adhesive Liquids Heat Cure Room Temperature Cure

Non- Adhesive Materials Pads Electrically Insulating (if data available) Non Electrically insulating (if data available) Gap Fillers Phase Change Materials Greases



By Devices

Conduction Cooling Devices Wedge locks Potting

Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active) Heat Sink Heat Spreaders Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices Heat Pumps

Advanced Cooling Devices Direct Immersion Cooling Microchannel Cooling Cold Plates Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling)

Hybrid Cooling Devices Electrowetting Spot Coolers Vapour Chambers Compact Heat Exchangers Thermoelectric Cooling Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat super conductors)



By Service

Installation and Calibration

Optimization and Post-Sales Support

By End-Use Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Battery Thermal Management Hybrid Vehicle Plug-In Electric Vehicle Engine Control Thermal Management Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems Seat Heating and Cooling Automotive LED Lighting System

Servers and Data Centers

Consumer Electronics Laptop and Computer Audio amplifier components Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc) Power supplies Gaming Devices Mobile phones

Healthcare Large Infrastructure Equipment Portable Equipment



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, Master Bond introduced the new adhesive. The Supreme 3HTS-80 is a one-part, silver-filled epoxy adhesive which is not pre-mixed and froze and has a limitless work-life at ambient temperature. It has a hardness of 50-60 Shore D and an elevated thermal conductivity. Supreme 3HTS-80 can resist thermal cycling and surprise at ambient temperatures varying from -100°F to 350°F. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In February 2019, Laird Thermal Systems has built up a huge power of direct-to-air thermoelectric assembly (TEA). This provides a higher cooling system than conventional thermoelectric oriented devices. The portable DA280 provides secure service at low maintenance costs and is eco-sensitive. Additional layout considerations include temperature flexibility and increased strength to humidity interference, which may be problematic for devices that work below the dew point. This expands the consumer range of the PowerCool Series with a much greater cooling capacity system

Key Points from TOC:

1 Thermal Management Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Thermal Management Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Thermal Management Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Thermal Management Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Thermal Management Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Thermal Management Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Thermal Management Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Thermal Management Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Thermal Management Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

