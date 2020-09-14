Uncategorized
Thermal Management Market Opportunities 2020 with Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2027 || Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp.,
This Thermal Management market report endows with an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. It studies market by product type, applications and growth factors. This Thermal Management report puts light on the entire market trends and analyses the effect of buyers, consumers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The report gives you the market insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way.
Global thermal management market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Thermal Management market including: Delta Electronics, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Master Bond Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc.,
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Thermal Management market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Thermal Management market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Thermal Management industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp., Aismalibar, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, Cool Innovations, amongst others.
Segmentation: Global Thermal Management Market
By Materials
- Adhesive Materials
- Tapes
- Films
- Thermally Conductive
- Electronically Conductive
- Adhesive Liquids
- Heat Cure
- Room Temperature Cure
- Non- Adhesive Materials
- Pads
- Electrically Insulating (if data available)
- Non Electrically insulating (if data available)
- Gap Fillers
- Phase Change Materials
- Greases
- Pads
By Devices
- Conduction Cooling Devices
- Wedge locks
- Potting
- Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active)
- Heat Sink
- Heat Spreaders
- Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices
- Heat Pumps
- Advanced Cooling Devices
- Direct Immersion Cooling
- Microchannel Cooling
- Cold Plates
- Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling)
- Hybrid Cooling Devices
- Electrowetting
- Spot Coolers
- Vapour Chambers
- Compact Heat Exchangers
- Thermoelectric Cooling
- Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat super conductors)
By Service
- Installation and Calibration
- Optimization and Post-Sales Support
By End-Use Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Battery Thermal Management
- Hybrid Vehicle
- Plug-In Electric Vehicle
- Engine Control Thermal Management
- Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction
- Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems
- Seat Heating and Cooling
- Automotive LED Lighting System
- Battery Thermal Management
- Servers and Data Centers
- Consumer Electronics
- Laptop and Computer
- Audio amplifier components
- Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc)
- Power supplies
- Gaming Devices
- Mobile phones
- Healthcare
- Large Infrastructure Equipment
- Portable Equipment
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In March 2019, Master Bond introduced the new adhesive. The Supreme 3HTS-80 is a one-part, silver-filled epoxy adhesive which is not pre-mixed and froze and has a limitless work-life at ambient temperature. It has a hardness of 50-60 Shore D and an elevated thermal conductivity. Supreme 3HTS-80 can resist thermal cycling and surprise at ambient temperatures varying from -100°F to 350°F. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.
- In February 2019, Laird Thermal Systems has built up a huge power of direct-to-air thermoelectric assembly (TEA). This provides a higher cooling system than conventional thermoelectric oriented devices. The portable DA280 provides secure service at low maintenance costs and is eco-sensitive. Additional layout considerations include temperature flexibility and increased strength to humidity interference, which may be problematic for devices that work below the dew point. This expands the consumer range of the PowerCool Series with a much greater cooling capacity system
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Thermal Management Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Thermal Management Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Thermal Management Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Thermal Management Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Thermal Management Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Thermal Management Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Thermal Management Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Thermal Management Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Thermal Management Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
