the-balance-sheet-of-the-pandemic-in-the-world:-over-910,000-dead

(Paris) The pandemic of the new coronavirus has made at least 850

dead in the world since that the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources Friday at 7 a.m.

More than 28 220 86 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic, of which at least 15 802 562 are now considered to be cured.

This number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries only test severe cases, others prioritize testing for tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

On the day of Thursday, 4634 new deaths and 300 322 new cases have been identified around the world. The countries which recorded the most new deaths in their last reports are India with 1000 new deaths, the United States (1000) and Brazil (910).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both number of deaths and cases, with 168 deaths for 6 385 547 identified cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. At least 2 403 511 people were declared cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 115 522 dead for 4 228 414 case, India with 76 271 dead (4 547 414 case), the Mexico with 64 5862 dead (652 364 case), and the UK with 41 600 dead (332 138 case).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 090 death for 92 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (50), Chili (62), and Bolivia (50).

China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) officially counted a total of 85 168 case (13 new between Thursday and Friday), including 2020 deaths and 76 364 healings.

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled, Friday at 7 a.m., 300 80 death for 8 69 48 case, Europe 220 322 death (4 385 446 cases), the United States and Canada 201 001 death (6 532 191 case), Asia 111 612 death (6 221 250 case), the Middle East 39 305 death (1 641 238 case), Africa 30 111 death (1 323 511 cases), and Oceania 803 death (28 362 case).

This report was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to corrections made by the authorities or late publication of the data, the increase figures on 23 h may not correspond exactly to those posted the day before.

Highlights, new measures, new reports: an update on the latest developments in the COVID pandemic – 15 in the world.

France: worrying situation

A defense council meeting on Friday at midday was to take measures to contain the rebound of the COVID epidemic – 15 in France.

The government “will be forced to make a number of difficult decisions”, “within eight to ten days maximum”, Jean-François Delfraissy, President of the Scientific Council, who guides the public authorities on their choices, warned on Wednesday. sanitary facilities

Guadeloupe: University Hospital near saturation 5862

In Guadeloupe, the indicators are “red” and the CHU is on the verge of saturation. Relatively spared in the spring, this French department of the West Indies which officially counts 20 COVID-related deaths – 19, is now placed in “red” level (high vulnerability) by Public Health France.

The director of the CHU (University Hospital Center), Gérard Cotellon, launches the alert on the “continuous and growing influx of patients” linked to COVID – 18, indicating that the establishment hosted on that date “50 patients ”with COVID – 18, against four on 11 August.

The pandemic has made more than 910 000 dead around the world since the end of December, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Friday at 7 am. More than 30 million cases of infection have been officially diagnosed.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both number of deaths and cases, with 168 802 death, followed by Brazil with 115 522 dead, India (75 271), Mexico (69 649) and the United Kingdom (41 608).

Switzerland: outbreak in retirement homes 5862

Seven elderly people have died since last week in a retirement home located in the canton of Friborg in Switzerland, where the COVID epidemic – 15 is on the rise.

In addition to the seven deaths, the retirement home of Siviriez counts 28 other residents and 18 members of staff tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the cantonal authorities of Friborg.

Since mid-June, the number of daily cases in Switzerland has steadily increased and now exceeds the 400. Wearing a mask became compulsory on public transport in July. Some cantons, like Geneva, have made it compulsory in stores.

England: tracking application

England and Wales will have from 23 September, after several months of delay, of a coronavirus case tracing application, announced the British government.

After seeking to develop its own national tracking application by outsourcing its development to the new technology division within the public health service, the NHS, the UK did an about-face in June in favor of a decentralized model favored by Google and Apple.

Israel: the Arab population particularly affected

In Israel, where partial containment in certain localities has been put in place, the Israeli Arab community is particularly affected by the second wave of the epidemic.

According to the latest data from the Israeli Ministry of Health, 24% of the sick cases currently recorded are among Israeli Arabs, who represent approximately 18% of the country’s population.