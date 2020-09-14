the-balance-sheet-of-the-pandemic-in-the-world:-nearly-925,000-dead

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has left at least 924 968 dead in the world since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources Monday at 7 a.m.

Published on 18 September 2020 at 8 o’clock02

France Media Agency

More than 29 41 830 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the beginning of the epidemic, of which at least 18 334 00 are today considered to be cured.

This number of diagnosed cases, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries only test severe cases, others prioritize testing for tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

On Sunday, 3844 new deaths and 235 832 new cases have been identified around the world. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their latest reports are India with 1136 new deaths, the United States (494) and Brazil (415).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both number of deaths and cases, with 141 081 deaths for 6 504 221 identified cases, according to the count of Johns Hopkins University. At least 2 451 406 people were declared cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 116 625 dead for 4 330 455 case, India with 79