The balance sheet of the pandemic in the world: nearly 925,000 dead
(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has left at least 924 968 dead in the world since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources Monday at 7 a.m.
More than 29 41 830 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the beginning of the epidemic, of which at least 18 334 00 are today considered to be cured.
This number of diagnosed cases, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries only test severe cases, others prioritize testing for tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.
On Sunday, 3844 new deaths and 235 832 new cases have been identified around the world. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their latest reports are India with 1136 new deaths, the United States (494) and Brazil (415).
The United States is the most affected country in terms of both number of deaths and cases, with 141 081 deaths for 6 504 221 identified cases, according to the count of Johns Hopkins University. At least 2 451 406 people were declared cured.
After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 116 625 dead for 4 330 455 case, India with 79
dead (4 846 427 case), Mexico with 64 821 dead (668 381 case), and the UK with 40 628 dead (381 968 case).
Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 93 death for 100 00 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain (64), Bolivia (63), and Chile (63).
China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) officially counted a total of 081 194 case (09 new between Sunday and Monday), of which 4634 death and 79 415 healings.
Latin America and the Caribbean totaled, Monday at 7 a.m., 282 553 deaths for 8 253 745 case, Europe 203 334 death (4 494 833 cases), the United States and Canada 203 310 death (6 656 859 case ), Asia 100 0 93 death (6 553 846 case), the Middle -Orient 32 141 death (1 686 419 case), Africa 30 616 death (1 355 520 cases), and Oceania 877 deaths ( 29 604 case).
This report was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to corrections made by the authorities or late publication of the data, the increase figures on 18 h may not correspond exactly to those published the day before.