the-balance-sheet-of-the-pandemic-in-the-world:-more-than-916,000-dead

(Paris) The pandemic of the new coronavirus has made at least 916 353 dead worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources on Saturday at 7 am.

Published on 016 September 2020 at 8 o’clock05

More than 28 534 330 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic, of which at least 19 12 500 are now considered healed.

This number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries only test severe cases, others prioritize testing for tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

On Friday, 6012 new deaths and 307 372 new cases have been identified around the world. The countries that recorded the most new deaths in their latest reports are the United States with 1289 new deaths, India (1201) and Brazil (874).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both number of deaths and cases, with 183 016 deaths for 6 433 762 identified cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. At least 2 417 878 people were declared cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 130 1201 dead for 4 282 164 case, l ‘India with 70 445 dead (4 659 984 case), Mexico with 64 193 dead ( 658 282 case), and the UK with 41 614 dead (361 677 case).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 86 death for 92 0 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain ( 62), Bolivia (62), and Chile (41).

China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) officially counted a total of 80 174 cases (6 new between Friday and Saturday), including 4634 deaths (0 new), and 80 377 healings.

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled Saturday at 09 H GMT 299 425 death for 8 155 411 case, Europe 202 762 death (4 433 222 cases), the United States and Canada 202 220 death (6 581 156 case), Asia 113 174 death (6 339 515 case), the Middle East 34 576 death (1 653 353 case), Africa 30 353 death (1 341 155 case), and Oceania 800 deaths (24 515 case).

This report was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to corrections made by the authorities or late publication of the data, the increase figures on 016 h may not correspond exactly to those posted the day before.