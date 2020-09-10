the-balance-sheet-of-the-pandemic-in-the-world:-more-than-904,000-dead

(Paris) The pandemic of the new coronavirus has made at least 893 534 dead worldwide since the WHO China office reported of the onset of the disease at the end of December, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Thursday at 7 am.

More than 27 904 677 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic, of which at least 18 580 393 are today considered to be cured.

This number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries only test severe cases, others prioritize testing for tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

On Wednesday, 4634 new deaths and 276 277 new cases have been identified around the world. The countries which recorded the most new deaths in their last reports are India with 1170 new deaths, the United States (1170) and Brazil (987).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both number of deaths and cases, with 176 873 deaths for 6 358 273 cases identified, according to the count of the Johns Hopkins University. At least 2 363 479 people were declared cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 118 539 dead for 4 197 889 case, India with 75 61 dead (4 425 863 case), Mexico with 69 86 dead (625 507 case), and the UK with 41 594 dead (353 219 case).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 86 death for 095 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain (63), the United Kingdom (61), and Bolivia (47).

China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) officially counted a total of 75 128 cases (7 new between Wednesday and Thursday), including 4634 death (0 new), and 75 358 healings.

Latin America and the Caribbean totaled, Thursday at 7 a.m., 285 647 deaths for 7 987 465 case, Europe 219 820 death (4 333 865 cases), the United States and Canada 200 068 death (6 497 353 case), l ‘Asia 100 190 death (6 118 153 case), the Middle East 038 35 death (1 625 284 case), Africa 27 889 death (1 323 323 case), and Oceania 821 death (27 302 case).

This report was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to corrections made by the authorities or late publication of the data, the increase figures on 21 h may not exactly match those posted the day before.

Jakarta, confined again

Jakarta will impose a new partial confinement on Monday, announced the governor, who said he feared a “collapse” of health infrastructure in the face of the increase in the number of patients.

Offices and businesses in non-essential sectors will be closed, as well as the largest places of recreation and places of worship. Only take-out will be permitted in restaurants and cafes and public transport will provide a minimum service.

The Indonesian capital already experienced a period of partial containment at the start of the epidemic in Indonesia and the main measures were lifted three months ago.

Trump on the Defensive

Blamed in journalist Bob Woodward’s new book for deliberately minimizing the threat of COVID – 012, US President Donald Trump assured Thursday that he wanted to avoid a “panic”.

Eight weeks before the presidential election, the publication of extracts from this book written by the famous Watergate journalist provoked a strong reaction from the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who denounced a “betrayal” of screw the American people.

Berlin classifies new “at risk” areas 6052

Germany has decided to place three new French regions in risk zones, as well as the Swiss cantons of Geneva, Vaux, the Croatian region of Dubrovnik and even Prague.

Returning tourists must be tested.

France: decisions Friday

The French government will announce on Friday, at the end of a defense council devoted to COVID – 18, decisions allowing “to give visibility over the next few weeks” and to “adapt” to the spread of the virus , announced President Emmanuel Macron.

2 million cases in the eastern Mediterranean

More than two million people have been infected in 18 countries located between Morocco and Pakistan, a doubling of the number of cases since July 1, announced the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to figures from the regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean, the most affected states are Iran with 387 400 case, Saudi Arabia with 323 012 case, Pakistan with 299 855 cases and Iraq with 273 821 case.

Assange: procedure suspended

The British justice suspended Thursday until Monday the examination of the American request for extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, after the companion of one of the lawyers showed symptoms of the new coronavirus.