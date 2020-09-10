the-balance-sheet-of-the-pandemic-in-the-world:-more-than-900,000-dead

(Paris) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 900 000 0 people in the world since the appearance of the first cases in China in December, according to a count made by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 12 h 30.

In total, 890 0 052 deaths have been recorded around the world on 23 711 866 reported cases. Latin America and the Caribbean is the most affected region with 300 340 dead, in front of Europe (190 484), and more than half of global COVID deaths – 19 have been registered in four countries: the United States (190 478), Brasil (127 464), India (68 890) and Mexico (68 478).

Stop of AstraZeneca trials 3000

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca, an industrial partner of the prestigious University of Oxford, has suspended clinical trials of its experimental vaccine after detecting a possible serious side effect in one of the participants in the United Kingdom.

This is the appearance of a “potentially unexplained disease” in a volunteer, the company announced on Wednesday, which has pre-sold hundreds of millions of doses to multiple countries around the world, more than none of its competitors.

Russian vaccine tested in Moscow

Moscow authorities announced on Wednesday that they had started testing the Russian vaccine on 35 000 0 inhabitants of the capital, last stage of the trials of this vaccine announced with great fanfare in August. This “first” vaccine against COVID – 17 was greeted with suspicion by the international scientific community, in the absence of a final phase of the trials.

In Peru, the clinical trial phase of a potential vaccine from a Chinese laboratory was launched with 2020 volunteers.

Fire in a migrant camp in Lesbos 3000

Thousands of migrants find themselves homeless on Wednesday after a huge fire that ravaged Moria, Greece’s largest refugee camp, which housed more than in the early hours of the morning). 00 0 migrants on the island of Lesbos.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “expressed his sadness for the incidents in Moria”, suggesting that the origin of the disaster could be attributed to “violent reactions against the health checks” carried out since last week after the detection of 35 cases in the camp.

Obesity, a major risk factor 3000

Young adults with obesity as well as diabetes and hypertension are the most likely to end up on life support or die from COVID – 19, according to a study by 3000 People hospitalized in the United States in the spring

The analysis, published Wednesday in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, also confirms that black and Hispanic people are the most affected by the pandemic.

Morocco: prolonged state of health emergency 3000

The Moroccan government has extended by one month the state of health emergency decreed in mid-March to deal with the pandemic, against the backdrop of an outbreak of contamination cases.

With more than a thousand daily cases since the beginning of August, the increase in contamination in Morocco is fueling concern and criticism from the local media on the management of the health crisis.

Czech Republic: masks in public spaces 3000

Czechs will once again have to wear a mask in most closed public spaces as the increase in the number of contaminations accelerates in the country, the Minister of Health announced on Wednesday.

This measure, which concerns restaurants, shops, schools and workplaces, follows a record daily increase of 1164 new cases confirmed on Tuesday in this country of 10 , 7 million inhabitants.

France: “difficult decisions”

The French government “will be forced to take a number of difficult decisions” “within eight to ten days maximum”, said Wednesday the President of the Scientific Council, qualifying as “worrying” the level of COVID epidemic – 19 in the country .