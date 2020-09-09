Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Continental, Peiker, LG, Novero, Visteon, Harman, FlaircommMicroelectronics

Global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market trends analysis report the future of the industries is predicted on the basis of the current scenario, income, and growth opportunities. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The worldwide market for Telematics Control Unit (TCU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 5760 million US$ in 2024, from 2530 million US$ in 2019.

The Report includes top leading companies

Continental, Peiker, LG, Novero, Visteon, Harman, FlaircommMicroelectronics, Ficosa, Huawei, Marelli, Denso, Bosch, F-Ten

Global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market, By Type

2G/2.5G

3G

4G

5G

Global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market, By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

A telematics control unit (TCU) in the automobile industry refers to the embedded system on board a vehicle that controls tracking of the vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

Passenger vehicle covered over 76% of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 19.34 % from 2016 to 2022.

North America Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued at around USD 682.4 million in 2016. Europe is expected to exceed USD 888.5 million by 2017, at a CAGR of over 9.66% between 2013 and 2017. Asia-Pacific Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued over USD 1046.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1167.5 million by 2017. Emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Russia etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 87 % of the industry sales share. LG is the global largest vendors accounted for 33.26 % of the industry share in 2016. Other key players include Harman, Bosch, Continental, and Denso among others.

Regions are covered by Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market are studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market report is studied on the basis of the market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.

