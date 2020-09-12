taliban-could-agree-to-truce-in-exchange-for-their-prisoners

(Doha) The Taliban could offer a ceasefire in exchange for the release of their prisoners, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the peace process for the Afghan authorities, told AFP on Saturday on day one historic peace talks between the two camps.

“It is possible” that the Taliban are considering this option, said Mr. Abdullah, while 5000 insurgents have already been released by Kabul against a thousand members Afghan forces as part of an exchange planned in the US-Taliban agreement signed in February, already in Doha.

This text, not ratified by the Afghan authorities, confirms the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by mid – 2021 in exchange for vague promises from the insurgents , like an “inter-Afghan dialogue” started on Saturday. The numerous disagreements over the exchange of prisoners caused a six-month delay in holding talks.

The negotiations, supported by Washington, are expected to be laborious because of the deep differences between the belligerents.

A cease-fire “could be one of their ideas or their demands”, added the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

“It will be up to the team of negotiators to find the elements that can help us seize the opportunity,” remarked Mr. Abdullah, who called in his inaugural speech on Saturday for a “cease- immediate humanitarian fire ”.

But Taliban chief negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar did not respond to this request in his address, nor did he mention a ceasefire.

The insurgents have long feared that they would lose their main asset at the negotiating table if they lessened their violence, but they have nevertheless already agreed to temporary ceasefires, including two this year.

Asked about the influence of the presidential election in the United States in November on the strength of American diplomatic efforts, Abdullah said that they “had intensified them in recent months.”

“But the emergency is really on the Afghan side,” he said.

The two sides got to work immediately after the opening ceremony, said Abdullah, indicating that discussions were already taking place on the code of conduct and the timetable for the negotiations.

He also mentioned the Moria refugee camp, located in Greece, which burned down this week and which housed many Afghans.

This camp is “the destination of many Afghan families […] because of the continuing war”, he lamented. The negotiations “could not have come at a more significant time,” continued Mr. Abdullah.