Sustainable Packaging Market Comprehensive Analysis on Challenging Factors focuses on Key Players like Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Tetra Laval International SA

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Mondi, WestRock Company, BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Gerresheimer AG, BALL CORPORATION, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown, DS Smith, International Paper, Berry Global Inc., Reynolds, Genpak LLC., DuPont, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Uflex Ltd., ELOPAK, and Evergreen Packaging LLC.

Innovations and advancements carried out in the Sustainable Packaging market has been seen as one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Due to this packaging method, many manufacturers have witness rising demand for their products due to ease of its disposal. Sustainable packaging solves one of the major issues for the authority that is of waste management. These factors are seen responsible for the Sustainable Packaging Market’s CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, which will witness a rise in the estimated value of USD 168.3 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 268.2 billion by 2025.

Sustainable Packaging is a method of packaging involving bio-degradable materials that can be reused, or recycled after the consumption of the product that they are supposed to be protecting.

Sustainable Packaging involves the use of recyclable materials which help in environmental stability and helps to impact the ecological footprint, reducing the waste and thus, reducing the waste management costs along with it.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rise in non-bio-degradable plastic waste is one of the main reasons for the adoption of Sustainable Packaging methods

Backing of government and authorities producing bio-degradable packaging is one of the major factors regarding the growth of the market

High set-up and initialisation costs for these packaging methods is one of the major reasons for the market growth to be halted

Municipal Solid Waste’s inefficiency related to recycling is also halting the production of Sustainable Packaging products

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report: Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Others),

By Function (Active, Moulded Pulp, Alternate Fiber),

By Process (Recycled Content, Reusable, Degradable),

By Layer (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),

By Packaging Type (Trays, Bags, Boxes, Bottles & Jars, Films, Pouches & Sachets, Drums, IBC, Others),

By End-User (Food, Beverage, Automobile & Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Personal Care)

