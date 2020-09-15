Sugar Confectionery Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2020-2026 | , Incorporated; Mondelēz International; HARIBO of America, Inc.; Ferrero; Lindt & Sprüngli; The Kraft Heinz Company

Global Sugar Confectionery Market By Type (Pastilles, Gums, Jellies, Caramel & Toffees, Hard-Boiled Sweets, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Others), Packaging Type (Sachet, Box, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Sugar Confectionery Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of the retail market and availability of various distribution channels.

Market Definition: Global Sugar Confectionery Market

Sugar confectioneries are sweet-tasting food products which as the name suggests are rich in sugar quantities. These confectioneries included products such as candies, chocolates, chewing gums, and various other varieties that are made or rich in sugar.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the marketing expenditure and strong publicity activities resulting in growth of adoption for confectionery products

Growth in the disposable income of individuals resulting in adoption of confectionery products for self-consumption as well as for gifting purposes; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing population suffering from diabetes resulting in health concerns and decrease in adoption of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerable and fluctuating rate in the prices of raw materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD. announced that they had collaborated with DKSH, expansion and distribution experts to achieve an expanded level of market share and capabilities in Singapore. DKSH will handle all the sales management, key account & product management, credit control services, warehousing & stock management, along with the order fulfilment.

In March 2018, Nestlé announced the launch of chocolate bars with company’s innovative sugar reduction technology incorporated in the product. The white chocolate bars named as, “Milkybar Wowsomes” are advertised with 30% less sugar usage and will commercially sold in United Kingdom & Ireland.

In January 2018, Nestlé announced that they have agreed to sell their U.S. confectionery business to Ferrero for USD 2.8 billion. This move will help in expanding both the company’s business models and the deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Table of Contents

1 Sugar Confectionery Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sugar Confectionery Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Sugar Confectionery Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Sugar Confectionery Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Sugar Confectionery Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size by Regions

5 North America Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Countries

8 South America Sugar Confectionery Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Sugar Confectionery by Countries

10 Global Sugar Confectionery Market Segment by Type

11 Global Sugar Confectionery Market Segment by Application

12 Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Global sugar confectionery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sugar confectionery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

The Hershey Company; Nestlé; Mars, Incorporated; Mondelēz International; HARIBO of America, Inc.; Ferrero; Lindt & Sprüngli; The Kraft Heinz Company; Perfetti Van Melle; LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD.; Adams & Brooks, Inc.; Jelly Belly Candy Company.; AS Kalev,; Mapro Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Barambo; Roshen.ua; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

