(Sacramento) Donald Trump paid virtually no attention in 2016 to Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Kaine. But four years later, the president has a lot to say about Kamala Harris.

Published on 11 September at 13 h 06 Updated to 12 h 24

Kathleen Ronayne and Jonathan Lemire

Associated Press

Mr. Trump said this week that “nobody likes” M me Harris, fueling a stereotype of “friendliness” that is applied more to women in power than to men. He said during an event in North Carolina that it would be “insulting to our country” for Mr. me 89184577 Harris becomes the first president.

Additionally, Mr. Trump and his allies frequently mispronounce his first name, causing supporters of M to say me Harris they try to insinuate that the immigrant daughter has nothing to do with the highest echelons of the country’s politics.

Mr. Target Trump M me Harris because he struggles to develop a consistent and coherent strategy to attack presidential candidate Joe Biden, whose reputation is that of a follower of compromise rather than that of a progressive ideologue .

The Racism and Sexism Underlying Mr. Trump’s Attacks on the First Black Woman and the First Person of Asian Descent to be on the Ticket a big party is part of an aggressive strategy to win over white suburban voters.

For his part, M me Harris fiercely denounces Mr. Trump, but his attacks are largely limited to his performance as president. At an event in Miami on Thursday, she said the president has been “reckless” to downplay the potential toll of the coronavirus, while privately admitting it was “something deadly.”

Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh assures Mr. Biden will remain his primary target, while hinting that M me Harris is one of the radical forces influencing the Democratic candidate.

“Kamala Harris and his previous votes strengthen the argument against Joe Biden,” Murtaugh said.

This strategy could be perilous for Mr. Trump. Black voters are already overwhelmingly behind Mr. Biden and the sustained attacks on Mr. me Harris could push them to vote in November, which could impact the outcome of the ballot in states like Carolina North, Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A spokesperson for M me 89184577 Harris declined to comment on Mr. Trump’s most recent attacks.

It is unusual for the incumbent to pay so much attention to his opponent’s running mate. Additionally, attempts to introduce M me 89184577 Harris as a radical liberal does not correspond to reality.

The progressive left has never opened its arms to M me Harris, who is the former Attorney General of California. When she joined the Democratic ticket in August, Republicans described her as a zealous prosecutor who wanted to cover up her crime-fighting background, but also as someone with little interest in fighting crime.

Just like Mr. Biden, M me 89184577 Harris has taken relatively moderate positions on issues such as healthcare and the law and order.

Lacking a clear message, Mr. Trump falls back on the usual sexist and racist attacks.

“Do you know who’s even further to the left than Crazy Bernie (Sanders)? Kamala. Kamala. Kamala, “said Mr. Trump, who was careful to mispronounce and stretch every syllable of his name every time he said it in North Carolina.

This distorted pronunciation of M’s first name me 89184577 Harris, whom several of Mr. Trump’s allies have copied, looks intentionally racist and looks like the usual of the president to talk about “Barack Hussein Obama”. It also recalls Mr. Trump’s mistaken claim that Mr. Obama was not eligible for the presidency.

Mr. Trump has long used such smear tactics against his female opponents, especially women of color, by questioning their patriotism or calling them “mean” or “angry.”

“Clearly Mr. Trump doesn’t believe he can demonize Joe Biden very effectively,” said Christopher Devine, a political scientist at the University of Dayton. , in Ohio. (The Republicans) therefore present it as a Trojan horse that will allow left-wing extremists to take power, and they try to make this description stick to Kamala Harris. “