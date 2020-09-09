Speech to Speech Translation Market Advance Technology and New Innovations 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Speech to Speech Translation Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The speech to speech translation market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Speech to Speech Translation market profiled in the report: Microsoft Corporation, Google (Alphabet Inc.), APALON (IAC Search & Media Technologies Limited), Langogo, and Shenzhen Timekettle Technologies Ltd.

Global Speech to Speech Translation Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Hardware

Standalone

Server-based

Hybrid

Software

Key Market Trends

Software Segment to Witness Significantly High Growth Rate

– Mobile and web applications that are capable of taking voice inputs in one language and generate voice outputs in another language are considered as a part of the study. The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology is using its software application in tourism, medical exchanges, and broadcast news. Speech logger is using its application in the communication markets, majorly in call centers. All these use cases are driving the software segment, with innovation in the speech to speech translation market.

– Amazon is one of the key players offering speech to speech translation services, apart from Google and Microsoft. The company offers its services with its AWS Lambda function that connects with three AI language services, namely, Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Translate, and Amazon Polly. Moreover, Amazon Alexa provides voice translation services that can translate one way from English to another language, up to 48 languages.

– According to a study conducted by One Hour Translation (OHT), an online translation platform, on major voice assistants capable of real-time voice translation, google assistant is one of the top-performing real-time voice translators ahead of other virtual assistants, such as Siri and Skype.

Regional Analysis For Speech to Speech Translation Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

