six-months-after-the-start-of-the-pandemic,-who-calls-for-more-solidarity

(Geneva) “What worries me the most… is the lack of solidarity”: six months after the start of the pandemic which made more than 900 000 dead, the boss of the World Health Organization wants more international unity in the fight against COVID- 19.

Posted on 09 September 2020 at 13 h 07

France Media Agency

It is this same Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who on 10 March used the term “pandemic” even though the organization he heads had as of 30 January declared its highest level of alert: the public health emergency of international importance.

After more than 900 000 dead and almost 28 millions of known cases of infection, Mr. Tedros finds that the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.

“When we lack solidarity, and when we are divided, it is an excellent opportunity for the virus and that is why it continues to spread”, he declared Thursday during WHO’s virtual bi-weekly press conference.

“We need solidarity and we need world leadership, in particular from the great powers. That’s how we can beat this virus, ”he insisted gravely.

The organization’s director of health emergencies, Michael Ryan, has also warned that the end of the pandemic is not yet in sight.

Michael Ryan said WHO is dedicated to fighting the virus, breaking down chains of transmission, and developing and distributing a safe vaccine.

“We can only promise to do what is humanly possible”, he said, adding: “the end (of the pandemic) will not come quickly”.

“Every citizen of this planet is tired, and we would like this virus not to be with us, but we have to work until the end and I believe we will,” he added.