Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research Report by Well Type (Horizontal and Vertical), By Technology (Plug-And-Perforation, Sliding Sleeve, and Others), by Application (Crude Oil, Shale Gas, Tight Oil, and Others), and by Region – Forecast till 2026

“Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

Shale Gas Hydraulic fracturing industry is expected to have a huge number of advancements over the forecast period owing to continuous developments in end-use industry coupled with growing demand for exploration and production expenditure in the oil industry. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies.

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market research reports growth rates and the market value based on market dynamics, growth factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest innovations in the industry, opportunities, and trends. In addition to SWOT analysis by key suppliers, the report contains a comprehensive market analysis and major player’s landscape.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market:

ExxonMobil

Range Resources

EQT

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Rice Energy

CONSOL Energy

EOG Resources

Anadarko Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum

Devon Energy

Marathon Oil

BHP Billiton

Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales

CNPC

Sinopec

This report forecasts revenue and revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2024. For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global hydraulic fracturing market on the basis of technology, material, application and region.

Technology Outlook Plug and Perf Sliding Sleeve

Material Outlook Proppant Sand Ceramic Resin-coated sand Others

Application Outlook Shale gas Tight gas Tight oil CBM Others



The regional analysis of Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

