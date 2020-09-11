Business
Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research Report by Well Type (Horizontal and Vertical), By Technology (Plug-And-Perforation, Sliding Sleeve, and Others), by Application (Crude Oil, Shale Gas, Tight Oil, and Others), and by Region – Forecast till 2026
“Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is the major reason for the expansion of this market”.
Shale Gas Hydraulic fracturing industry is expected to have a huge number of advancements over the forecast period owing to continuous developments in end-use industry coupled with growing demand for exploration and production expenditure in the oil industry. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies.
Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market research reports growth rates and the market value based on market dynamics, growth factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest innovations in the industry, opportunities, and trends. In addition to SWOT analysis by key suppliers, the report contains a comprehensive market analysis and major player’s landscape.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market:
- ExxonMobil
- Range Resources
- EQT
- Chesapeake Energy
- Chevron
- Rice Energy
- CONSOL Energy
- EOG Resources
- Anadarko Petroleum
- Occidental Petroleum
- Devon Energy
- Marathon Oil
- BHP Billiton
- Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales
- CNPC
- Sinopec
This report forecasts revenue and revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2024. For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global hydraulic fracturing market on the basis of technology, material, application and region.
- Technology Outlook
- Plug and Perf
- Sliding Sleeve
- Material Outlook
- Proppant
- Sand
- Ceramic
- Resin-coated sand
- Others
- Proppant
- Application Outlook
- Shale gas
- Tight gas
- Tight oil
- CBM
- Others
The regional analysis of Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market:
The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
What Report Provides
- Full in-depth analysis of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Segmentation details of the market
- Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value
- Assessment of niche industry developments
- Market share analysis
- Key strategies of major players
- Emerging segments and regional markets
- Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market.
Main Aspects covered in the Report
- Overview of the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
- 2016-2020 historical data and 2021-2026 market forecast
- Geographical analysis including major countries
- Overview the product type market including development
- Overview the end-user market including development
- Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry
Table of Content:
Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research Report 2020-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Hydraulic Fracturing Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Hydraulic Fracturing Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Hydraulic Fracturing Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Hydraulic Fracturing Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.
Chapter 9: …………. Continue to TOC
