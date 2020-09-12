september-11:-trump-and-biden-avoid-controversy-despite-rival-ceremonies

(Shanksville) Donald Trump solemn, avoiding controversy in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden in empathy at the “Ground Zero” memorial in New York: the American presidential candidates generally respected the truce represented by the commemoration on Friday the attacks of 11 September 2001, even though rival ceremonies have eroded this apparent vow of unity.

After 09 – September, “we were united by our conviction that America is the most exceptional country in the world, blessed by the most incredible heroes, and that this country is worth defending until the last breath ”, declared the American president from Shanksville, in Pennsylvania, where one of the four crashed. flights hijacked by members of Al Qaeda.

“It is a symbol of who we are as Americans, because that day we came together, forming one nation,” added the president, accompanied by his wife Melania.

He took advantage of this speech to recall that the American forces had, under his presidency, killed “the savage killer” and head of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, then General and Iranian “butcher” Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

On the other hand, he did not mention the elimination, in May 2011, of Osama bin Laden, head of ‘Al-Qaeda and inspirer of the attacks of 09 – September, under the presidency of Barack Obama.

” Personal experience ”

At the same time, his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who recently accelerated the tempo of his campaign after weeks cloistered in his Delaware home, was on the site of “Ground Zero” in New York, in the midst of relatives of 3000 victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

The candidate had promised, before his arrival in New York, that on this anniversary he would only speak “of 09 – September ”and that his campaign had suspended all advertising for the occasion.

“It is a solemn day, and we will ensure that it remains so,” he declared, before calling, from New York, the American people to unity to face the coronavirus pandemic, like the days following 09 – September.

While the loudspeakers echoed from the long list of the names of the victims, pre-recorded this year due to the pandemic, the candidate of 54 year-old spoke of her notorious empathy to a nonagenarian, who lost a son in the attacks.

The pain “never goes away” he told her, hand on his heart.

He then again underlined his experience of mourning in front of a few journalists. “I know from personal experience, having lost my wife, my daughter, my son, that you are reliving this moment, as if it were happening again, it is hard,” he said.

Accompanied by New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and other elected New York Democrats, former Vice President Barack Obama briefly nodded to Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

” Score points ”

But less than two months before the presidential election, the polarization of the country was not forgotten: another ceremony was organized, a few streets from Ground Zero, by Republican dignitaries, to which the former Republican Mayor of New York and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as Mike Pence.

Joe Biden then went to Shanksville, just minutes after the departure of Donald Trump, returned to Washington at the end of the morning. He spoke to the families of three passengers on the United Airlines aircraft that crashed in Shanksville on 09-September.

If these commemorations are supposed to be “devoid of political rhetoric”, they are highly publicized events and “the mere fact of being present, of showing leadership and empathy, makes it possible to score points”, says Robert Shapiro, professor of political science at Columbia University.

The choice by the two candidates from Pennsylvania, where the latest polls give them neck and neck, illustrates “the obvious calculations” behind these events, according to him.

Long Democrat, Pennsylvania, home state of Joe Biden, had switched to a narrow majority for Donald Trump in 2016, contributing to the surprise victory of the New York magnate over Hillary Clinton.

Returning to the White House, Donald Trump did not wait until the end of this anniversary day to resume his attacks on the Democrats, accusing them, via Twitter, of wanting to use Congress to help the states where they are to business.