seen-from-europe:-brexit,-season-4!

No, the Brexit soap opera is not over. The fourth season of this European political saga is even starting with a bang, with new tensions between London and Brussels. State of play.

Posted on 13 September 2020 at 6 a.m.

Jean-Christophe Laurence

La Presse

You thought it was over? Mistake. The Brexit soap opera continues. The fourth season even promises to be particularly entertaining, if we judge by the events of the last week.

On Wednesday, the British government surprised everyone by introducing a bill that calls into question the divorce agreement signed last year between London and Brussels. This initiative has not failed to anger the European Commission, which is crying treason and demanding that Boris Johnson reverse it.

But the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom seems determined to move forward.

Coincidence? This diplomatic crisette comes just as the two camps are entering the final stretch of negotiations on their future trade relationship, which is due to enter into force on 1 st January 2021.

What’s the problem ?

The problem is this “Internal Market Bill” introduced by the British government on Wednesday. This provides that London will be able to take unilateral decisions on matters relating to the customs regime in Northern Ireland, therefore without having to consult Brussels. This, however, contradicts key provisions of the divorce agreement signed with the European Union (EU) last January, after months of intense negotiations.

In other words, the UK wants to go back on some of its commitments. Defense of Boris Johnson: This is simply a “legal safety net to protect our country against extreme interpretations of the Protocol on Ireland”.

On Saturday, to justify his reversal of the Brexit deal, he said the European Union was threatening a “food blockade” in Northern Ireland. “If we do not accept the EU’s terms, the EU will use an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol to impose a full trade border there” between the province and the rest of the kingdom, he said. he says in a text published by the Daily Telegraph 89184577, 89184577 which is however criticized by his own camp.

“We never seriously considered that the EU could use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade part of the UK or that it would actually threaten to destroy our economic integrity. and territorial, ”added Johnson.

How did Brussels react to this about-face?

Very bad. The President of the European Commission (EU government), Ursula von der Leyen, reacted immediately by declaring that such a law “would violate international law and undermine trust” with Brussels. Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič rushed to London on Thursday to meet British Minister of State Michael Gove, who gave him little reassurance. He reiterated that he would maintain the bill, despite the EU’s ultimatum, which called for the text’s most controversial elements to be withdrawn by the end of September.

Boris Johnson also faces criticism from his own camp. Several Conservative politicians have expressed unease and threatened to vote against the bill, fearing it will undermine the credibility of the UK. A chaos which is reminiscent of certain particularly crisp episodes of Brexit, season 3.

Is this illegal?

“In international law, there is hardly any dispute: the United Kingdom is violating its commitments”, summarizes Aurélien Antoine, head of the Brexit Observatory.

If so, what remedies? According to an internal document obtained this week by Agence France-Presse, the EU could initiate infringement proceedings at the Court of Justice of the European Union, which could result in “financial sanctions” to the part of the UK (technically this is still subject to EU law until the end of the transition period). A scenario that “could drag on”, fears Aurélien Antoine.

What impact on the future?

This is the question we ask ourselves. Because the specter of this bill comes at the very moment when London and Brussels are negotiating their future trade relationship, with a free trade agreement at stake. For Catherine Mathieu, of the French Economic Observatory, it is clear that this bill, if adopted, will tint the negotiations between the two countries, and not necessarily to the advantage of the British.

“There is still a problem,” said the economist. If the UK no longer abides by the treaties it pledges to uphold, that sets a precedent. Illegal or not, the bottom line, for me, is that it would lower the level of trust that countries in the European Union can have in the UK, while we have negotiations going on. This is not a good sign for future relations. “

It seems unlikely, moreover, that the negotiations will be broken off. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier also held talks as scheduled with his UK counterpart David Frost on Thursday, closing the eighth and penultimate round of negotiations.

Where are we, by the way, with this Brexit?

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on 13 last January, after a withdrawal agreement was formally concluded with the EU. He is currently in a transition period, until 13 December 2020, during which it continues to apply European rules. The new trade agreement between London and Brussels is due to enter into force on 1 st January 2021. But what will it look like? Last week, Boris Johnson let it be known that if no deal comes through by mid-October, he will settle for one no-deal, 89184577 i.e. there will be no free trade agreement and the trade relations between the two parties will be subject to the generic rules of the World Trade Organization.

What does the expert say?

“We are heading more and more towards a point of no return,” concludes Aurélien Antoine. The question is whether this is overplayed or not on the part of the British. Hopefully the lines will move by mid-October, when the issues will be handled by heads of state and government rather than the negotiators themselves. There will be an unlock. In fact, this is what happened last year: the exit treaty was concluded at the very end of the negotiation period. “

Aurélien Antoine does not rule out the prospect of a no-deal, scenario that Boris Johnson is, according to him, now perfectly ready to assume.

“[Boris Johnson] is convinced that it takes a clean break for Brexit to be a reality. There used to be economic concerns, but now much less. With the health crisis, Brexit is no longer a concern, neither for the British nor for the government, who just want to end it. “

– With Agence France-Presse