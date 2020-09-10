Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends And Its Emerging Opportunities | Biovert S.L., L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale, Ilex EnviroSciences Limited, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems

Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 46.61 million by 2027 from USD 21.14 million in 2019. Rising demand of organic food is expected to be the driving factor for this market.

This Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Regular product launches in seaweed extracts biostimulant have enabled providers to increase product range with different applications. New developments have also increased functionality and ease of use of the products. This factor will in turn increase the customer base for the companies.

Middle East & Africa Seaweed Extracts biostimulant Market Scope and Market Size Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented on the basis of species, crop type, application method, form, end users, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on species, the market is segmented into brown algae, red algae and green algae. Brown algae are dominating the market as it contains Ascophyllum nodosum, which has been used for their ability to improve plant growth, which ultimately helps to increase the productivity of agriculture.

Based on crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. The fruits & vegetables are dominating the segment as the consumption of fruits & vegetables is more due to its ready to eat nature. The consumption of fruits & vegetables is also high because it reduces risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Based on application method, Middle East & Africa seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Foliar treatment segment as it gives ease for applying the bio fertilizer to plants.

Based on form, Middle East & Africa seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented into liquid and dry. Liquid is dominating the market as liquid formed seaweed extracts biostimulant can be absorbed easily in the soil.

Based on end user, the seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented into farmers, related industries, research institutes and others. Farmers segment is dominating the market as the farmers utilize seaweed extracts biostimulant to increase yield and growth of the crops in order to meet demand of organic products from consumers.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. The direct is dominating the market as the farmers prefer direct purchasing of seaweed extracts biostimulant from the manufacturer to avoid cost involved in distribution channels such as retailers and suppliers.

The countries covered in Middle East & Africa seaweed extracts biostimulant market report are South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

South Africa is dominating the market as the region is involved in agricultural activities range from intensive crop production and mixed farming where preference of biostimulant products are included in order to provide high productivity to fulfil the increasing demand in the market. Seaweed based biostimulant is natural fertilizer which stimulates the growth and productivity of crops. Increasing preference towards the organic farming leads the demand for biostimulant in South Africa.

The major players covered in the report are Algea, BioAtlantis, AGRIGES, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp., Biovert S.L., L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale, Ilex EnviroSciences Limited, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Haifa Group, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, Agroenzymas, Micromix, UPL, OMEX, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation and others, among other domestic and global players. Seaweed extracts biostimulant market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

