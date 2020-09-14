Screw Piles Market Key Trends, Manufacturers In Globe, Benefits, Opportunities 2026 Screw Fast., Autoguide Equipment, GOLIATHTECH INC., FLI, BC Helical Piles

To carry out competitive analysis, Screw Piles Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Screw Piles Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Global screw piles market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growth in construction sector and increasing focus of players on product innovation and collaborations are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Screw Fast., Autoguide Equipment, GOLIATHTECH INC., FLI, BC Helical Piles, Inland Screw Piling Ltd, Franki Foundations UK, Magnum Piering, Almita Piling Inc., Alberta Screw Piles Ltd, Roterra Piling Ltd., Reliable Welding Services Ltd., Hubbell, TorcSill Foundations LLC, EARTH CONTACT PRODUCTS, Pier Tech Systems LLC, Empire Piers, Tethys Business and Projects Pvt Ltd, IDEAL Foundation Systems, Patriot Foundation Systems among others.

Screw piles or helical piles are a system of steel screw-in and floor anchoring used to build deep foundations. They are manufactured by different sizes of tubular hollow sections for anchor shafts. SS type screw piles, RS type screw piles, helical grouted displacement piles and others are some of the common types of the screw piles. Screw batteries are budget-effective foundation systems mounted with excavators attached with a rotary driver head attachment. They are widely used in applications such as construction, marine, commercial construction, roadway, bridges and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investments by government on infrastructure and public facilities are the factor for the growth of this market

Rising usage of screw piles in urban construction due to its better ability of displacement, load bearing capacity, and minimal site disturbance; this factor will also accelerate the market growth

Growth in marine, agriculture and defence sector will also enhance the market growth

Increasing popularity of solar farms, modular construction and agricultural construction will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material will restrain the market growth

Limitations on the installation of screw piles due to geo- logical factors will also hamper the growth of this market

Limited number of suppliers providing customized screw piles will also restrict the market growth

By Type

SS-RS Combinations Type Screw Piles

SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles

RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles

Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles)

By Application

Utility

Railways, Roadway, Bridges, & Walkway

Agriculture

Construction

Marine

Commercial Construction

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

In May 2015, Helical Pier Systems Ltd., announced the acquisitions of Landcore Technologies Inc. With this acquisition will help the company to offer full-service optimized foundation designs, and will also improve their business by providing better services to their business. This acquisition will also help the company to strengthen their position in the market

In November 2013, Almita announced the acquisition of Swift Sure Screw Piles of Debden, Sask. Rise in oilfield activity and a significant upgrade to the transmission system of SaskPower make this an optimal addition to the plans of Almita. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their business and strengthen their position in the market

Table of Contents

1 Screw Piles Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Screw Piles Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Screw Piles Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Screw Piles Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Screw Piles Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Screw Piles Market Size by Regions

5 North America Screw Piles Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Screw Piles Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Screw Piles Revenue by Countries

8 South America Screw Piles Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Screw Piles by Countries

10 Global Screw Piles Market Segment by Type

11 Global Screw Piles Market Segment by Application

12 Global Screw Piles Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

