Scale-out NAS Market Research Report 2020 Elaborate Analysis with Growth Forecast to 2027 || IBM Corporation, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Scale-out NAS market research report studies various parameters throughout the report which analyses the market status in detail. It offers key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a major source of direction for the businesses and organizations. Such market insights can be accomplished with this comprehensive Scale-out NAS market research report which takes into account all the aspects of current and future market. In addition, Scale-out NAS market research report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, segment type & market application.
Global scale-out NAS market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging preference for scale-out NAS application across enterprises and growing applications for high throughput rate
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Scale-out NAS market including: IBM Corporation, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasas, Pure Storage, Inc.,
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Scale-out NAS market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Scale-out NAS market segments and regions.
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Scale-out NAS industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Tintri by DDN, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Cisco, SPACE MONKEY MEDIA PROJECT PVT. LTD., QNAP Systems, Inc, Buffalo Americas, Inc, Synology Inc, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NETGEAR, Zyxel Communications Corp, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, among others.
Segmentation: Global Scale-out NAS Market
By Component
- Software
- High Performance Computing
- Data Management & Integration
- Data Protection
- Big Data
- In-Memory Datagrid
- Service
- Professional Services
- System Integration
By Storage Technology
- File Storage
- Block Storage
- Object Storage
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Education & Academics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2017, Quantum Corporation introduced Xcellis scale-out NAS for data-intensive and high-value workloads. It has the ability of performing thrice the performance of the competitors. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and offer next level technology to their customers.
- In May 2017, Dell EMC launched Isilon scale-out NAS. Isilon is intended for demanding file applications over a broad variety of firms such as life sciences, finance, and media and entertainment. This launch expanded the offering and enhanced the technology.
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Scale-out NAS Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Scale-out NAS Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Scale-out NAS Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Scale-out NAS Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Scale-out NAS Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Scale-out NAS Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Scale-out NAS Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Scale-out NAS Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Scale-out NAS Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
