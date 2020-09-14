Scale-out NAS Market Research Report 2020 Elaborate Analysis with Growth Forecast to 2027 || IBM Corporation, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Scale-out NAS market research report studies various parameters throughout the report which analyses the market status in detail. It offers key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a major source of direction for the businesses and organizations. Such market insights can be accomplished with this comprehensive Scale-out NAS market research report which takes into account all the aspects of current and future market. In addition, Scale-out NAS market research report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, segment type & market application.

Global scale-out NAS market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging preference for scale-out NAS application across enterprises and growing applications for high throughput rate

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Scale-out NAS market including: IBM Corporation, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasas, Pure Storage, Inc.,

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Scale-out NAS market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Scale-out NAS market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Scale-out NAS industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Tintri by DDN, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Cisco, SPACE MONKEY MEDIA PROJECT PVT. LTD., QNAP Systems, Inc, Buffalo Americas, Inc, Synology Inc, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NETGEAR, Zyxel Communications Corp, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, among others.

Segmentation: Global Scale-out NAS Market

By Component

Software High Performance Computing Data Management & Integration Data Protection Big Data In-Memory Datagrid

Service Professional Services System Integration



By Storage Technology

File Storage

Block Storage

Object Storage

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Education & Academics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Quantum Corporation introduced Xcellis scale-out NAS for data-intensive and high-value workloads. It has the ability of performing thrice the performance of the competitors. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and offer next level technology to their customers.

In May 2017, Dell EMC launched Isilon scale-out NAS. Isilon is intended for demanding file applications over a broad variety of firms such as life sciences, finance, and media and entertainment. This launch expanded the offering and enhanced the technology.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Scale-out NAS Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Scale-out NAS Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Scale-out NAS Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Scale-out NAS Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Scale-out NAS Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Scale-out NAS Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Scale-out NAS Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Scale-out NAS Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Scale-out NAS Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

