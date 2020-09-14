SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Market: Business Size| Strategies| Opportunities| Future Trends| Top Key Players – ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric

The research study of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market. The report has segmented the global market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The SCADA market is expected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2019 to USD 15.2 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019–2024.

Scope of the Report:

Top Leading Companies are:

ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Alstom, Honeywell International, Yokogawa Electric, Omron Corporation, B-SCADA, Data Flow Systems, Enbase Solutions, General Electric, Iconics, Inductive Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Cameron Sol

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Market by Type:

SCADA Hardware

SCADA Software

SCADA Service

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Market by Application:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Transportation

Telecommunications

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Others

Recent Developments

In May 2018, Schneider Electric, a partnership with Temasek, has reached an agreement to buy Larsen & Toubro’s Electrical & Automation business and will combine it with the Low Voltage & Industrial Automation Products business in India.

In June 2017, Siemens developed the latest version of the software V14 Cinema Servers for industrial applications. The SINEMA Server provides maximum transparency in industrial networks through automatic topology recognition, constant network monitoring, and comprehensive diagnostic and reporting functions. It is seamlessly integrated into the system HMI / SCADA for data acquisition across the production network.

In April 2017, ABB acquired Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH (B & R), an innovative leader in the PLC, industrial PC, and the servo-based motion machinery and factory automation. With the acquisition of B & R, ABB can strengthen its position as the second largest global industrial automation players

Regions are covered By SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Market Report 2020 To 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Market Insight:

The research on the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market on the basis of end-user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2026. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Market Study:-

Chapter 1 To describe SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) with sales, revenue, and price of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4 To show the Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12 SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapters 13, 14 and 15 To describe SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

