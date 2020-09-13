regional-elections-in-russia:-victories-for-navalny's-allies

(Novosibirsk) The allies of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, victim of suspected poisoning, claimed symbolic victories in two Siberian cities in the regional elections on Sunday, marked according to independent observers by a series of irregularities.

In 85 Russian regions, voters were called to elect governors, regional or municipal assemblies and four deputies of the national parliament.

In Novosibirsk, the third largest city in the country, Mr. Navalny’s team claimed the victory of Sergei Boyko, at the head of a coalition running for the election of the city council, which challenged the Kremlin party with the support of the organization of the main Russian opponent.

“Sergei Boïko in Novosibirsk won it! Mr. Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Iarmych said on Twitter.

In Tomsk, another Siberian city, the opposition demanded the obtaining of two seats on the city council, including one for Ksenia Fadeeva, candidate of 26 years and director of the local campaign office of Alexey Navalny’s organization.

A victory in Tomsk would be symbolic for the opposition because it was in this city that Mr. Navalny was poisoned, according to his allies.

The official results are not yet known in these two cities as in the rest of the country and are expected on Monday.

In a difficult economic and social context, accusations of corruption and an unpopular pension reform, the popularity of Vladimir Putin’s party has eroded one year before the legislative elections. United Russia is nevertheless set to win the overwhelming majority of the seats at stake.

“Smart Voting”

The ballot has been taking place since Friday, over three days, in particular in mobile and outdoor polling stations, officially to limit the risks related to the coronavirus as during the constitutional referendum of the summer which authorized Vladimir Poutin to stay in power until 2020.

For the opposition, these methods make the job of observers very difficult and encourage fraud. For the president of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, these accusations “are not objective and malicious enough”.

The specialized NGO Golos denounced the “arbitrariness” of the officials of many polling stations who in particular refused to register complaints from observers. She referred to 924 violations reported to her, including “ballot stuffing”.

In Novosibirsk, Sergei Boïko assured AFP on Sunday that he had noted “very many offenses”, noting for example that on “the safe containing the ballots” of the first two days of voting “the seals are broken “.

“People have a growing demand for change. They do not want to see the same people in power, in whom they have lost confidence for a long time, ”Alexandre Sourov told AFP, 16 year-old activist from Mr. Navalny’s team in Novosibirsk.

Damir Adgamov, a voter of 26 years, confided to have voted for the opposition after having seen the investigations of Alexey Navalny which denounce the corruption of the political elites: “Maybe new ideas can change things”.

These elections were an opportunity for Alexeï Navalny’s organization to test the effectiveness of its “smart vote” tactic, which consists of calling for a vote for the candidate best placed to lose that of the power.

PHOTO EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA, REUTERS ARCHIVES The opponent Alexeï Navalny, hospitalized in Berlin, came out of a coma on Monday.

The method had proved its worth last summer in Moscow, during municipal elections, in which the government lost many seats.

“Any victory against United Russia weakens President Putin’s position,” said Navalny’s right-hand man Leonid Volkov on Sunday.

Poisoning in the countryside

The specter of the Navalny affair hangs over the countryside. Because according to his supporters and his German doctors, he was poisoned in late August with a military nerve agent.

He was then in Siberia to support his candidates and complete investigations into the corruption of local elites. The 44 year-old opponent, hospitalized in Berlin, came out of a coma on Monday.

The West called on the Russian authorities to explain themselves and bring those responsible to justice, on pain of sanctions. The Kremlin rejected the poisoning version, denouncing baseless accusations.

Added to this is the path traced by the city of Khabarovsk in the Far East. Elections are not scheduled there, but for the past two months Moscow has failed to quell large protests denouncing the arrest of the regional governor elected earlier against a Kremlin favorite.

Apart from United Russia and the traditional Communist Party and LDPR (nationalists), four other parties took part in the elections on Sunday, formed with the help of the authorities according to the opposition, to divide the protest electorate.