Recycled Glass Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Forecast-2026

Global Recycled Glass Market By Source (Deposit, Buy Back/Drop Off, Curb-Side), Product (Cullet, Crushed Glass, Glass Powder), Application (Glass Bottles & Containers, Flat Glass, Fiberglass, Highway Beads, Abrasives, Fillers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global recycled glass market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.23 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the greater concerns for the environment and preserving the aesthetic appeal of the environment, promoting sustainable industrial manufacturing processes.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-recycled-glass-market&DW

Recycled glass is basically any form of glass that is manufactured from the waste glass forms and other materials due to the 100% recyclable nature of glass products. These products have the capability of being recycled any number of times without any variations in quality. Although, recycled glass only consists of certain percentage of waste glass with the mixture of other material to give it the form of variations in end-product.

Market Drivers:

Lower energy consumption associated with the manufacturing of these products is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Presence of certain regulations and compliances for the usage of recycled glass from authorities to conserve the usage of new raw materials is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of monetization policies & subsidies for recycling glass; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large financial and labour costs associated with the manufacturing of the product is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications associated with the recycling of glass as not all glass products are recyclable in nature and need to be segregated before recycling can be initiated; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-recycled-glass-market&DW

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Littlejohn & Co., LLC announced that they had agreed to acquire Strategic Materials, Inc. This acquisition will enable Strategic Materials, Inc. to expand their expertise and promote sustainable recycling practices worldwide as the need for more environmental conserving operations is growing.

In August 2017, RETHMANN SE & CO. KG announced that they had received clearance from the Bundeskartellamt regarding the acquisition of two glass recycling companies based out of Belgium. The acquisition will provide greater glass recycling capabilities in Germany for RETHMANN, establishing them as the market leader in the area. The companies in question are G.R.I.-Glasrecycling NV and VSB Holding NV, both being acquired by the Vanswartenbrouck family.

Global recycled glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of recycled glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global recycled glass market are Strategic Materials, Inc.; United Resource Management; Vetropack; Ardagh Group S.A.; Owens-Illinois; Ngwenya Glass; BALCONES RESOURCES; Reiling GmbH & Co. KG; Heritage Glass, Inc.; GLASS RECYCLED SURFACES; Enva; RETHMANN SE & CO. KG; Harasco Corporation; Coloured Aggregates Inc.; Pace Glass; Verallia among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-recycled-glass-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com