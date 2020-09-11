ravaged-by-fires,-the-american-west-fears-more-deaths

(Fresno) Over 20 000 firefighters were battling the flames ravaging the western United States on Friday, where the fires have already killed at least sixteen people this week and forced at least half a million people to evacuate threatened areas.

Posted on 11 September 2020 at 12 h 16 Updated at 18 h 28

Javier TOVAR with Laurent BANGUET in Los Angeles

France Media Agency

Fueled for days by a chronic drought and strong winds, the fires scattered from the border of Canada to that of Mexico signed sad records. It was impossible to assess the true extent of the destruction, with large areas still inaccessible, and relief workers fear the human toll will worsen in the days to come.

In northwestern California, the fire called “August Complex Fire”, an assembly of 34 fires which affected the forest of Mendocino from 16, officially became the largest in history in that state, with more than 200 000 hectares burned.

In total, more than a hundred fires were recorded on Friday between Washington State, Oregon and California.

In Butte County, in northern California, at least ten people perished in the flames, according to the latest relief report.

“We are left speechless”, told the newspaper San Francisco Chronicle Bobbie Zedaker, after DNA testing confirmed that his 14 years old nephew, Josiah Williams, was among the bodies removed from the blaze.

In the Butte region, still traumatized by the memory of the fires of November 500 which had cost the life of 86 people and reduced to ashes the town of Paradise, dry weather is expected until the end of the week.

Two other people were killed in another fire that has ravaged an isolated area near Oregon for several days, a spokeswoman for the California fire department told AFP.

In Oregon, some 400 000 people in total had to leave their homes as a precaution in the face of the progression of the flames.

The emergency services feared in particular that two large fires would meet about fifty kilometers south of Portland, in Clackamas County. The authorities have decreed a curfew from 20 to facilitate the movement of help and evacuees.

Driving at 14 years

Faced with the violence of the fires, the inhabitants of the affected areas, immersed in a thick orange-gray fog, sometimes only have a few minutes to escape.

“I wish the fires of 2020 were just an anomaly, one-off episodes. Sadly, they are just harbingers of the future, ”said Kate Brown, governor of Oregon.

She pointed out that in just three days, the flames had consumed 200 000 hectares, double the vegetation that burns on average in one full year. “We are seeing the devastating effects of climate change in Oregon, across the West Coast, and around the world,” she insisted.

The precipitous evacuations cause sometimes incredible situations. At only 14 years old, Ruben Navarrete had to take the wheel for the first times in his life, slipping through the night on a small mountain road in California to escape the flames.

“My uncle warned me that if we had to evacuate, I would have to drive,” he told AFP.

The flames “were behind us. I didn’t even want to watch because I wanted to stay focused, I didn’t want to do an accident or whatever. But if you looked out the window, you could see the emptiness down the hill, ”said the teenager in the town of Clovis, where his family received emergency accommodation.

More than 200 000 hectares went up in smoke in Washington state, according to Governor Jay Inslee, who also denounced the catastrophic consequences of the change climate.

In this region, the fire season usually lasts until November, raising fears of further violent episodes.

An expected weather improvement in Oregon 2020

Improving weather conditions should help firefighters battling massive Oregon wildfires, Governor Kate Brown said Friday.

The day before, its services had announced that half a million people had been evacuated as a precaution in the face of the progression of the fires.

If the areas threatened by the dozens of fires in progress do indeed concern 400 000 inhabitants in total, a little more than 40 000 people had indeed been evacuated Friday at midday, said Kate Brown.

Depending on the degree of danger, evacuation instructions range from the preparation of essential goods and documents to immediate departure.

In total, more than 360 000 hectares were burned in Oregon, where three dead were recorded by the emergency services, who have no news of dozens of other people.

Kate Brown congratulated herself on the calming down of the “unprecedented” weather conditions, characterized by very strong and particularly dry east winds. “The weather system that has been fueling these fires for several days is finally disappearing,” she said at a press conference.

“We expect fresher air and humidity in the days to come, which is really good news,” added the governor.

Without wind to dissipate them, the thick fumes given off by the fires may however prevent the use of aerial means, the emergency services have warned.

Kate Brown recently warned that Oregon must prepare for a worsening toll, “both in terms of lives and buildings,” with five cities “significantly destroyed.”