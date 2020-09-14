Railway Cybersecurity Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027 | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation., TÜV Rheinland, Capgemini., ABB, BAE Systems.,

The global Railway Cybersecurity report supports to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. This market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Thus, the report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market.

Global railway cybersecurity market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.97% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising government rules related to passenger security and rising digitalized and connected infrastructure is another factor for the growth of this market.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Railway Cybersecurity market including: IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, United Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation., TÜV Rheinland, Capgemini., ABB, BAE Systems., Cylus Ltd., Cervello among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Railway Cybersecurity market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Railway Cybersecurity market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Railway Cybersecurity industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Thales Group, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Nokia,

Segmentation: Global Railway Cybersecurity Market

By Solutions and Services

Solutions Risk and Compliance Management Encryption Firewall Antivirus/Antimalware Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Services Design and Implementation Risk and Threat Assessment Support and Maintenance



By Security Type

Application Security

Network Security

Data Protection

End Point Security

System Administration

By Type

Infrastructural

On- Board

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Cyient announced their investment in Cylus so that they provide safer and better mobility solutions to the rail industry. This will help the both the companies to expand their cybersecurity portfolio and provide more advanced cybersecurity solutions. This investment will help them make development in connected and intelligent rail assets

In November 2016, Kaspersky Lab announced that they have partnered with TÜV Rheinland so that they increase cybersecurity in railway industry. They will provide different security solutions and services to certification bodies and independent safety assessor. This partnership will improve modern security system such as automatic train supervision, automatic train control, computer and communication train control and others

Key Points from TOC:

1 Railway Cybersecurity Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Railway Cybersecurity Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Railway Cybersecurity Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Railway Cybersecurity Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Railway Cybersecurity Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Railway Cybersecurity Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Railway Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

