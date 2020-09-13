qanon:-pence-will-no-longer-participate-in-a-fundraising-event

(Billings) Vice President Mike Pence no longer intends to participate in a fundraiser in Montana after it was revealed that the event was organized by followers of conspiracy theory QAnon.

Posted on 12 September 2020

Matthew Brown

Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Mr. Pence’s schedule had changed. No explanation was provided, and it was not possible to know if the event was postponed.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that organizers Caryn and Michael Borland shared QAnon memes and posts from accounts associated with the movement.

This conspiracy theory is centered on the unfounded belief that Donald Trump was appointed to save the planet and imprison members of a network of satanic pedophiles and cannibals including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton and several Hollywood celebrities who do not share the president’s policies.

Three Republicans who are trying to get re-elected in Montana were also to participate in the event: Senator Steve Daines, Representative Greg Gianforte, who is trying to become governor, and State Auditor Matt Rosendale, a candidate for representatives room.

Mr. Pence and the other Republican candidates are still scheduled to attend a campaign rally Monday afternoon in Belgrade.

Mr Daines’s spokeswoman Julia Doyle said the senator did not know the Borlands, adding that he “didn’t even know what QAnon is”. Asked about the possibility of the event being postponed, she redirected the Associated Press to Donald Trump’s campaign.

Caryn and Michael Borland donated more than 220 000 to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and they were among the guests at the Republican convention last month.

QAnon’s narrative has grown to include other long-standing conspiracy theories, gaining traction among some hardline supporters of Donald Trump. The movement is often compared to a right-wing sect. Some supporters have run for office, mostly within the Republican Party, although some are independent or run for third parties.

Donald Trump refused to say that QAnon is wrong, unlike his vice president.

“I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I reject it out of hand,” he told CBS last month.

The Borlands did not recall the Associated Press on Saturday.