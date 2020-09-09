Public Safety LTE Market Market Emerging Trends, Technology Advancements and Demands 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Public Safety LTE Market Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The public safety LTE market is poised to register a CAGR of 24.74% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Public Safety LTE Market market profiled in the report:– General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

– Airbus SE

– Motorola Solutions, Inc.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– AT&T, Inc.

– Bittium Corporation

– Mentura Group Oy

– Cisco Systems

– Leonardo-Societa Per Azioni

– Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Global Public Safety LTE Market Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Private LTE

Commercial LTE

Hybrid LTE

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Emergency Medical Services

Law Enforcement

Border Control

Firefighting Services

Disaster Management

Key Market Trends

Private LTE is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The dedicated LTE-based wireless network for public safety or Private LTE is that gives first responders their own separate nationwide broadband network. It enables the isolation for its traffic end-to-end by totally segregating public safety traffic from all commercial traffic.

– The organizations are continuously entering into partnerships with public safety LTE vendors to adopt private LTE. For instance, Nedaa, the government organization providing telecommunication services in UAE partnered with Nokia Corporation for safe and smart city applications. The smart city initiatives raise challenges for security and safety as most of the initiatives involve IoT, hence rely on connectivity that enables its deployment, monitoring, and management of numerous and varied smart devices and equipment.

– According to the 5G Americas, the global LTE penetration has increased to 52% by the end of 2018, in which the North America region have the highest penetration. Also, it has estimated in its latest publication that Private/hybrid LTE eNodeBs which is an element in E-UTRA of LTE to make shipments of over 30,000 units by 2021.

Regional Analysis For Public Safety LTE Market Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Public Safety LTE Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Public Safety LTE Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

