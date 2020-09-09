Protein Bars Market Research Global Status Forecast by Geography, Type, Application 2020 – 2026

The Global Protein Bars Market is expected to register a highest CAGR to reach great USD million by 2026. Protein bars are convenient on-the-go snacks that provide protein along with other nutrients. In the human body, proteins perform many functions including cell and tissue repair, the formation of hormones and enzymes, maintaining fluid balance, and providing energy. The isolated proteins in protein bars are sourced from soy, meat, and nuts, among others. Protein bars are consumed as meal replacers, snacks, or for workout support depending on the need. They are available in different flavors such as chocolate, peanut butter, caramel almond, fudge brownie, and lemon meringue.

Rising health consciousness and the increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs are driving the growth of the global protein bars market. However, a lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of protein bars is hampering market growth.

Market Dynamics

The Global Protein Bars Market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the importance of health and wellness has resulted in the growing adoption of healthy diets which is one of the factors driving the sales of protein bars. Moreover, manufacturers of protein bars are fortifying their products with ingredients that promote health, wellness, and overall fitness to grab the attention of health-conscious consumers. A growing customer base has led retail stores, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, to stock protein bars, thereby facilitating purchase. However, the high prices of protein bars are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players

The prominent players in the global protein bars market are Clif Bar & Company (US), General Mills Inc. (US), Kellogg Company (US), Mars, Incorporated (US), Natural Balance Foods Ltd. (UK), Naturells India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US) and Quest Nutrition, LLC (US).

The players operating in the global protein bars market are focusing on product launches and strengthening their global footprints through acquisitions and by entering untapped markets.

Global Protein Bars Market Revenue, by Product Type

Segmentation

The snack bars segment is expected to be the largest, registering a substantial CAGR. Consumer preference for healthy on-the-go snacks is driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, protein snack bars are available in different flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and peanut butter which is influencing the growth of the segment.

Global Protein Bars Market Share, by Region

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global protein bars market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America accounted for the largest market share and the regional market is projected to exhibit a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The US is one of the leading markets in the region, accounting for the largest projected market share during the review period. There is a rising demand for high-protein-based snacks among health-conscious consumers due to a focus on healthy eating patterns which is driving the growth of the protein bars market in the US.

Market Segmentation

Global Protein bars Market, by Product Type

Snack Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Energy Bars

Others

Global Protein bars Market, by Category

Gluten-Free

Organic

Vegan

Multi-Claim

Others

Global Protein bars Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Non-Store-Based

Global Protein bars Market, by Region

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



Available Additional Customizations

Company Profiles of Key Regional Players

Country-Level Analysis

Intended Audience

Protein bars manufacturers

Snacks manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers, and distributors

Raw material suppliers

Governments, associations, and industrial bodies

Investors and trade experts

Table of Content:

Protein Bars Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Protein Bars Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Protein Bars Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of — Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Protein Bars Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: Protein Bars Continue to TOC

