Printed Circuit Board PCB Market Research Global Status Forecast by Geography Type Application 2020 -2026

The global printed circuit board market has witnessed a substantial growth in recent years. The increase in penetration of smartphones and tablets coupled with rising automation in end-use industries majorly automotive, aerospace and defense are the key factors fuelling the growth of the global printed circuit board market. The miniaturization of electronic devices is another major factor propelling the growth of the market.

This research report on printed circuit board market provides in-depth analysis of the global printed circuit board market based on substrate type, applications and major geographies for the period from 2020 to 2026. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for printed circuit board market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape and the major player and their strategies in 2016. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Printed Circuit Board PCB Market:

Mektec(Japan)

IBIDEN(Japan)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

AT&S(Austria)

TTM(US)

Unimicron(Taiwan, China)

Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China)

Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan)

MFS(Singapore)

YoungPoong(Korea)

CMK(Japan)

Founder(China)

SCC(China)

CCTC(China)

Nippon Mektron(Japan)

Foxconn(Taiwan, China)

Tripod(Taiwan, China)

Sumitomo Denko(Japan)

Daeduck Group(Korea)

HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

Viasystems(US)

Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China)

Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong)

Shinko Electric Ind(Japan)

Mflex(US)

Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China)

Meiko Electronics(Japan)

The global printed circuit board market is segmented on the basis of substrate type, applications and geography:

Global Printed Circuit Board Market by Substrate Type

• Standard Multi-Layer

• Flexible Circuits

• High Density Interconnect

• IC

• Rigid-1-2 Sided

• Rigid Flex

• Others

Global Printed Circuit Board Market by Applications

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defence

• Other Applications

Global Printed Circuit Board Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Global Printed Circuit Board Market Competitive Landscape

• Major Players and their Key Strategies

• New product launches

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint venture

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Printed Circuit Board PCB Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

