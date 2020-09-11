police-officers-accused-of-george-floyd's-death-outline-their-defense

(Minneapolis) Police officers implicated in the death of African American George Floyd met on Friday before a judge in Minneapolis, for the first times since that tragedy which sparked historic anti-racist protests across the United States.

Published on 11 September 2020 at 09 h 25 Updated at 15 h 04

Joy POWELL with Charlotte PLANTIVE in Washington

France Media Agency

“Indict, condemn, send these killer cops to prison”, chanted again hundreds of people who had gathered outside the court under a large “Black Lives Matter” banner.

Many demonstrators wore masks crossed out with the numbers ‘8’ 44 ”, referring to the eight minutes and 44 seconds during which the white policeman Derek Chauvin remained kneeling on George Floyd’s neck on 16 May in this big city in the North .

Her ordeal, filmed and uploaded by a passer-by, aroused emotion far beyond the American borders and led millions of people to descend into the streets of the country to call for police reforms and an end to racial inequalities.

Dressed in a dark suit and face masked, Derek Chauvin, 27 years, appeared for the first times in person before a judge. Charged with murder, he is being held in a Minnesota state jail and has so far presented himself to justice only by video link.

Beside him were three of his former colleagues, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao present at the time of the tragedy. Indicted for aiding and abetting murder, they were released on bail pending trial.

In documents sent to the court before the hearing, the four men demanded that the charges against them be dropped, pleading that they had made use of reasonable force in the face of a struggling man. George Floyd is “probably died of a fentanyl overdose,” Derek Chauvin’s lawyer also said.

These arguments angered the Floyd family. “This is madness, I can’t stand it,” said his nephew Brandon Williams as he left court. “He died from a knee on his neck, the autopsy says so,” added his brother Philonise Floyd with emotion.

Their lawyer Ben Crump denounced a “shameless attempt to kill George a second time” by “sullying his image”.

Threat

The hearing was not, however, intended to address the merits of the case, but the practical organization of a trial that promises to be extraordinary .

Lawyers for the four ex-police officers jointly pleaded for him to stand outside the twin cities of Minneapolis / St. Paul and to protect the anonymity of jurors, in the name of their safety.

Eric Nelson assured to have received more than 944 malicious emails or calls since he agreed to represent Derek Chauvin. Others said they were targeted by “threats or obscene messages.”

“Their only goal is to have as many jurors as possible who do not look like George Floyd”, then commented a family lawyer, Jeff Storms , in reference to other towns in Minnesota where more white Americans live.

Despite their common demands, however, lines of fracture have appeared between the four men, who seem tempted to reject responsibility and therefore ask to be judged separately .

The defense of Derek Chauvin assures that the two agents who arrived on the spot before him did not tell him “the signs of overdose that they may have. observe ”and did not call an ambulance in time.

The prosecution pleads for a single trial, so as not to increase the trauma of relatives and the cost for the taxpayer.

Judge Peter Cahill has suggested that more hearings are needed to decide.

Beyond the question of the guilt of the four agents, the trial, which is due to open on March 8 2021, will also be that of the methods of arrest of the American police, at the heart of many mistakes.